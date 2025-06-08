PM Modi inaugurated the world’s highest Chenab Railway Bridge in Jammu & Kashmir, boosting connectivity and India's strategic presence near the Pakistan border.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today inaugurated the world’s highest railway arch bridge, the Chenab Bridge, in Jammu and Kashmir. Before the official inauguration, he also inspected the bridge personally. With this new bridge in place, train services are expected to start soon for the general public on the 63-km railway line between Katra and Sangaldan.

The Chenab Bridge stands at a height of 359 metres above the river Chenab, making it the highest railway arch bridge in the world. It has been carefully designed to withstand natural disasters like strong winds and earthquakes, improving the safety and durability of the structure. This bridge will play a key role in enhancing railway connectivity between Jammu and Srinagar, especially in difficult weather conditions.

Strategic Importance Near the Pakistan Border

The Chenab Bridge is located in the Akhnoor region of Kashmir, only 64 kilometres away from the Line of Control (LoC), the de facto border between India and Pakistan. This gives the bridge major strategic importance. In case of a conflict between the two nations, the bridge could provide India with a logistical advantage by helping in the quick transport of military supplies and essential goods. This all-weather connection will also support the development of the valley and keep it well-connected with the rest of the country.

Built to Handle Earthquakes and Bomb Blasts

The bridge lies in Seismic Zone 5, which is one of the most earthquake-prone zones in India. It has been built in such a way that even earthquakes of up to 8 magnitude will not damage it. For safety, CCTV cameras have been installed to monitor the bridge 24x7. Special materials like stainless steel, fibre-reinforced plastic, anti-corrosion coatings, and polysiloxane paint have been used to increase the bridge’s durability. It is also designed to resist bomb blasts of up to 40 kg, with support from the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

Pakistan’s Growing Worry

The construction of this bridge has raised concerns in Pakistan. Since it is located close to Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK), where China and Pakistan are working on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), India’s growing presence through such infrastructure could impact several projects in that region. Additionally, stronger connectivity will help India tackle terrorism more effectively in the region, adding to Pakistan’s worries.

Overall, the Chenab Bridge is not just an engineering marvel but also a major step forward in strengthening infrastructure and security in Jammu and Kashmir.