India and Pakistan share a history of conflict for decades going back to India’s partition. The recent conflict between the two nuclear armed countries started after the most gruesome terrorist attack on civilians took place in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam. India strongly retaliated to this dastardly attack by terrorists harbored by Pakistan by launching Operation Sindoor. After a series of strikes on Pakistani terror camps by India, its neighbour started attacking with drones and missiles along the LoC, threatening the border states. However, India neutralised all its attacks and destroyed its air bases and radar which made the defence of Pakistani airspace untenable.

What is a ceasefire?

A ceasefire is a temporary halt in hostilities or armed conflict between opposing parties, typically agreed upon to pause fighting for a specific period or purpose. It can be unilateral, when one side stops fighting, or mutual, when both sides agree to stop. A ceasefire is often used in wars, insurgencies, or border clashes, such as the ongoing India-Pakistan tensions to reduce violence, enable negotiations, or address humanitarian needs.

After India Pakistan has agreed to a mutual ceasefire, no firing of any form of artillery, missile or any weapon will be allowed.

History of ceasefire agreements and violations between India-Pakistan

1965: After the 1965 Indo-Pakistani War a ceasefire was agreed upon. The war was about a dispute between the two countries for Kashmir, with both claiming their authority. Pakistan tried to enter Jammu and Kashmir to start an insurgency against India with its Operation Gibraltar.

To end the Indo-Pak War of 1965, The Tashkent Declaration, or the Tashkent Agreement was signed on January 10, 1966, in Tashkent, Uzbekistan. It was a peace treaty between the two countries.

2003: According to a ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan, the latter announced a unilateral ceasefire on November 26, 2003, after which Indiaalso initiated a ceasefire. It took place along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir

2021: India and Pakistan issued a joint statement on February 25 to completely adhere all agreements on ceasefire along the LoC and other sectors. The agreement was made possible after India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Pakistan's civilian-military leadership held back-channel talks.

2025: After Pahalgam terror attack in which terrorists killed around 26 civilians, mostly terrorists, on April 22, India launched Operation Sindoor and attacked various terror camps in Pakistan which then escalated tension after continuing to conduct drone and other military attack. These firings were put to an end after a mutual ceasefire was agreed upon which was hours later violated by Pakistan.

There have been numerous ceasefire violations along the LoC, with 2020 witnessing 5,133 ceasefire violations, resulting in the deaths of 22 civilians and 24 security personnel. January and February 2021 saw 591 crossfire violations.

How does ceasefire work?

According to the current mechanism, an officer of Brigadier-rank holds a call once a week with his counterpart in the DGMO’s office through telephone. Any issue, emergency level of long pending is resolved through telephonic conversation. After this, the DGMOs of both the countries hold talks on a regular basis through a hotline and review the situation along the LoC and International Boundary to “achieve observance of all understandings and agreements between the two militaries.”