A viral video from Bengaluru has left the internet amused, showing a man sleeping inside a display truck as part of a mattress advertisement. The video, shared by the Instagram account “Bangalore Diaries,” has already garnered over four million views.

The truck is designed like a mini-bedroom, complete with a comfortable bed, air conditioning, and a television. A sign on the truck reads, “Better sleep starts here,” promoting a cloud hybrid mattress. The clip, captured by a passerby, has sparked curiosity among viewers, with many jokingly asking how to apply for the job.

One user commented, “He is probably a night shift employee doing this part-time.” Another wrote, “Bro wakes up to go to sleep (job).” A hilarious comment read, “Papa, paise kam milenge par mai khush rahunga.”

