Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Noida News: FIR to be filed for faulty lifts in housing societies, action to be taken against...

Israelis protest against PM Netanyahu after six hostages found dead in Gaza

How did snakes lose their legs?

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency postponed after pending CBFC clearance? New release date...

Manipur: Two dead, 9 injured in firing by suspected militants in Imphal West

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Noida News: FIR to be filed for faulty lifts in housing societies, action to be taken against...

Noida News: FIR to be filed for faulty lifts in housing societies, action to be taken against...

Israelis protest against PM Netanyahu after six hostages found dead in Gaza

Israelis protest against PM Netanyahu after six hostages found dead in Gaza

How did snakes lose their legs?

How did snakes lose their legs?

Legends who played only one T20I in their international career

Legends who played only one T20I in their international career

Daily food items that secretly contain microplastics

Daily food items that secretly contain microplastics

Top selling Tata cars in India

Top selling Tata cars in India

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

अब 'X' से होगी कॉलिंग, WhatsApp को टक्कर देने के लिए Elon Musk का नया प्लान

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक ज�ाम

प्रोफेसर ने साड़ी में लगाए ऐसे ठुमके, बादशाह की भी रह गईं आंखें फटी की फटी, Video देख सोशल मीडिया का ट्रैफिक जाम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

Reliance AGM में नीता अंबानी ने राधिका के लिए कही दिल छूने वाली बातें, छोटी बहू की आंखें हो गईं नम

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Vinesh Phogat Joins Farmers' Protest At Shambhu Border, Answers On Joining Politics | Congress | BJP

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency postponed after pending CBFC clearance? New release date...

Kangana Ranaut-starrer Emergency postponed after pending CBFC clearance? New release date...

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Lin Laishram reveals she has body dysmorphia, reacts to women asking her to lose weight: 'None of your business to...'

Lin Laishram reveals she has body dysmorphia, reacts to women asking her to lose weight: 'None of your business to...'

HomeViral

Viral

How did snakes lose their legs?

A 90-million-year-old snake skull from the species Dinilysia patagonica provided important clues.

Latest News

Shweta Singh

Updated : Sep 01, 2024, 11:00 PM IST

How did snakes lose their legs?
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The story of how snakes lost their legs is a fascinating part of evolution. Snakes and lizards both come from a common ancestor and belong to the same group of reptiles. While lizards kept their legs, snakes evolved to be legless over millions of years.

The key to this change is a gene called Sonic hedgehog (SHH). This gene helps in the development of limbs. In lizards, the SHH gene is active and helps form legs. In snakes, however, this gene was deactivated through several genetic changes that happened over 100 million years ago. A 2016 study in Nature Communications found that a crucial part of DNA, called an enhancer, was removed in snakes. This enhancer is needed for the SHH gene to work, and without it, legs did not develop.

Fossil evidence also helps explain this change. A 90-million-year-old snake skull from the species Dinilysia patagonica provided important clues. Scientists used CT scans to look at the inner ear of the fossil. They found that its inner ear was similar to that of modern burrowing snakes. This suggests that early snakes lost their legs as they adapted to living in burrows, not to an aquatic environment as some earlier theories suggested.

Interestingly, some modern snakes still have traces of their legged ancestors. For example, python embryos have small leg bones and foot structures that disappear before birth. This shows that while the genetic instructions for legs are still there, they are no longer used because of the changes to the SHH gene.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Amid Malayalam cinema's sex abuse scandal, Kerala CM's scathing attack on films: 'Things that can pollute minds...'

Amid Malayalam cinema's sex abuse scandal, Kerala CM's scathing attack on films: 'Things that can pollute minds...'

Meet Indian woman who once worked as waiter, is now on list of top 10 highest-paid CEOs in US, her salary is Rs....

Meet Indian woman who once worked as waiter, is now on list of top 10 highest-paid CEOs in US, her salary is Rs....

Rajinikanth reacts after being asked about Hema Committee report: ‘I don't...'

Rajinikanth reacts after being asked about Hema Committee report: ‘I don't...'

India's biggest flop actor, debut film was a disaster, gave 4 super flop films, quit acting, now set to..; not Fardeen

India's biggest flop actor, debut film was a disaster, gave 4 super flop films, quit acting, now set to..; not Fardeen

Woman strolls through Paris with 'wolf-like' pet, video goes viral

Woman strolls through Paris with 'wolf-like' pet, video goes viral

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Before Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan was Aditya Chopra's first choice for this National Award-winning blockbuster film

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

Cricketers who have played only a single IPL match

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

5 top selling Maruti cars in India

Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

Asia's highest-paid actor, 72-year-old action star earning Rs 280 crore a film, bigger than SRK, Salman, Akshay, Prabhas

This superstar was one of highest-paid actors, got addicted to alcohol, went bankrupt; died at...

This superstar was one of highest-paid actors, got addicted to alcohol, went bankrupt; died at...

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement