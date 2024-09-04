How did Michael Jackson die? Late singer's bodyguard reveals REAL reason behind his death, says 'many people...'

Bill Whitfield, who was in charge of Michael Jackson’s security at the time of his death, has revealed what he thought was the real reason behind his tragic death.

Michael Jackson, known as the 'King of Pop', is one of the most significant cultural figures of the 20th century. After over a four-decade career, Michael Jackson, on June 25, 2009, died from cardiac arrest, caused by a propofol and benzodiazepine overdose. He was 50 at the time.

Now, Bill Whitfield, who was in charge of Michael Jackson’s security at the time of his death, has revealed what he thought was the real reason behind his tragic death. For the unversed, Michael Jackson's doctor was charged with involuntary manslaughter, about which, his bodyguard Bill Whitfield has been thinking about for years.

In an interview with The Sun, Bill Whitfield said, "Do I think someone made a mistake? Yes. I’ve tried to work on the thoughts of could this have been intentional." Bill also shared how Michael Jackson had become “a little more frail than normal” in his final days.

"Prior to the whole ‘This Is It’ tour coming into play, a lot had changed. There were more people in his life and it became hectic. He was doing a lot of rehearsing. I could tell it was weighing on him," he said.

He further added, "But the thought that [he died] at the hands of someone intentionally, that doesn’t weigh with me… I’ve often been asked, what do I think killed him? And I’ve told people, a lot of everything. And includes a lot of us. So many people that wanted not only to be near him but there were so many people who wanted something from him. And that can be overwhelming. He was definitely stressed out. And stress kills."

In the interview, Bill Whitfield, who had been working with Michael Jackson since 2006, also spoke about the sexual assault allegations against the late singer. He said, "That’s not who he was. Nothing like that even remotely came to the surface to make me believe or assume otherwise. You had to be around him to know him and I was there… So no, that wasn’t him. And so it just still surprises me when I hear things like that. I’m just sorry he wasn’t around long enough to tell his side of the story so people could get a better understanding of who he was."

READ | Meet actress who got into trouble after shooting for men's undergarment, worked with Salman Khan, quit acting due to..