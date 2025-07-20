'How did he get there?': Man spotted lying in chair car luggage rack, reddit can’t stop laughing

The picture shared on Reddit shows a man comfortably lying in the luggage compartment, with his phone in his hand, with other passengers' bags lying next to him.

The picture shared on Reddit's 'r/IndianRailways' community shows a man comfortably lying in the luggage compartment, with his phone in his hand, with other passengers' bags lying next to him.

The post titled "Brother needs to hesitate" had the funny caption, "Brother was so desperate that he literally lay down in the luggage compartment of the chair car." It seems to have been clicked by another passenger on the train.

Social media users flooded the comments section of the post with hilarious reactions.

One user wrote, "He's not carrying luggage! He's luggage himself!" while another wrote, "He must be someone's luggage."

"On top of the list," another user joked, while another said, "He thinks he's luggage." Someone else commented, "Emotional baggage."

Some people questioned the trick behind the stunt. "How did he get there? And how will he come down now?" asked a user. "I just want to know how he got up there," added another.

A user commented on the overcrowding of trains, saying, "An average Indian is treated as baggage here. See how packed our trains are, especially on UP and Bihar routes. Otherwise, no sensible person travels like this."

