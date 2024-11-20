According to reports, the Parsis migrated from Persia and first arrived in Gujarat's Sanjan region before settling in Navsari around 1122.

The Tata Group is one of India's largest multinational conglomerates, with a current net worth of approximately Rs 33 lakh crore. Established in 1868 by Jamsetji Tata, the group has a global footprint across more than 150 countries and six continents. Born on March 3, 1839 in Gujarat's Navsari, Jamsetji Tata is celebrated as the founder of this iconic group. While the Tata brand today symbolises trust and reliability, few know the origins of the family surname.

The Tata family traces its origins to Navsari. Historically, the family belonged to the Dastur community, which consisted of Parsi priests. According to reports, the Parsis migrated from Persia and first arrived in Gujarat's Sanjan region before settling in Navsari around 1122. They established the region's first fire temples and Towers of Silence. Priests performing rituals in these temples were known as Dasturs. Jamsetji Tata's ancestors were part of this priestly lineage.

The Story Behind the Tata Surname

The Tata surname originated from the Gujarati term for "hot-tempered." Kersi Kaikushroo Deboo, a Parsi historian, explains that the family ancestors were known for their fiery temperament earning them the monicker 'Tata'. Over time, this nickname evolved into their family surname.

Jamsetji Tata's father Nusserwanji Tata initially ran a small business. Jamsetji, after graduating as a top student from Mumbai's Elphinstone College at the age of 17, joined his father’s business. However, Jamsetji aspired for greater heights. With Rs 21,000 from his father—a significant sum at the time—he laid the foundation for what would become one of the world's most renowned business empires.

The Tata family has long been associated with charity and public welfare, a tradition deeply rooted in Parsi culture. Under Jamsetji’s vision, the Tata Group prioritized giving back to society. Notable contributions include the establishment of the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru and the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai.

Contributions to Navsari

In Navsari, the Tata Group operates two schools (one for boys and one for girls) and has built an auditorium named after Jamsetji Tata. The family also donated land for the Tower of Silence and contributed significantly to the town’s development. The group’s symbol carries the motto Humata Hukhta Hvarshta (Good Thoughts, Good Words, Good Deeds), reflecting their values.

The Turning Point in Britain

Jamsetji spent several years assisting his father before starting his own business at the age of 29. His early ventures, including the opium trade, faced challenges. However, during a trip to Britain, his visit to Lancashire's cotton mills inspired him. Recognizing the potential of the textile industry, he returned to India and acquired a defunct oil mill in Chinchpokli, Mumbai, transforming it into the Alexandra Mill for textiles.

The Alexandra Mill became profitable, prompting Jamsetji to sell it and invest in a new cotton mill in Nagpur in 1874. This venture, later named Empress Mill in honor of Queen Victoria’s ascension as Empress of India, marked the beginning of Tata’s dominance in the textile sector. With vision and perseverance, Jamsetji transitioned the family from small-scale trading to building a global business empire.