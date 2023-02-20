‘How characterless’: Social media influencer receives ‘casual hookup services’ offer, man asks her ‘charges’

Social media influencer Dhruvi Parmar (Photo - Instagram)

Social media influencers have now taken the world by storm and have millions of fans who are watching their every post and movement every day. However, a recent fan took his obsession with an influencer too far, crossing a major line.

A social media influencer named Dhruvi posted a screenshot of an email from one of her fans, which was inquiring about whether she offers “casual hookup services” or not. Dhruvi shared her dismay with the email and posted the text of the same on her Twitter account.

The subject line of the email written by Dhruvi’s fan Hardik Chauhan reads “Your services and charges” and asks her if she offers any “hookup services”. The email further asks the influencer if she offers such services, and what her “charges” are.

Dhruvi shared the screenshot of the email with the caption, “How characterless you must be to email someone this. Im so done.” In the mail, the man wrote that he hailed from Gujarat and wanted to know if he could have a “hookup” with the influencer.

His email reads, “I’m a very big fan of your work and your boldness on Instagram. Do you give other services like causal hookups?” He further inquired about the “charges” of her services, and said that he would love to pay her and “have a great time”.

The social media influencer is a 21-year-old girl named Dhruvi Parmar, who has over 20,000 followers on her social media accounts. Her post about the “hookup” email went viral and has now garnered thousands of views, likes, and shares.

People on social media also slammed the fan for sending such an email to Dhruvi Parmar, saying that she should report such people to the cyber cell.

One social media user wrote to Dhruvi, “I'm so sorry you had to go through this. Just wanted to let you know that this is a punishable offence and you can file an online complaint at cybercrime.gov.in.The complaint will be forwarded to your nearest police station for further action. Please take care."

