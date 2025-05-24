Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made her Cannes debut this year, turning heads in an off-shoulder Schiaparelli gown, featuring an intricate floral embroidery, organza work and ivory ruffles.

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt made her Cannes debut this year, turning heads in an off-shoulder Schiaparelli gown, featuring an intricate floral embroidery, organza work and ivory ruffles. The Gangubai Kathiawadi fame completed her looks with a sleek bun and minimal accessories.

The actress dropped a series of pictures from her dazzling Cannes debut on her Instagram handle. But what we're really crushing over is her special gesture for a fan when the latter asked for an autograph.

In a video, now widely being circulated online, Alia Bhatt was seen walking through a hall with security personnel surrounding her -- just when an elderly woman appears and asks her for an autograph. Realising she wasn't able to hold her phone the proper way, Alia gently told her, "Main leti hoon" (Let me take the selfie). As the fan hands Alia her phone, the actress enquired her about her phone password and opened camera to get her a selfie.

After getting a selfie, the fan thanked her, to which, Alia smiled and walked ahead. The actress's sweet gesture is winning hearts online.

Watch

Here's how netizens reacted

"How can someone hate her"? an user commented.

Another user wrote, "Such a cutiee".

A third joined, "She is soooo sweet".