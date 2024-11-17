SpaceX's Starship mega-rocket is set for its sixth test flight on November 19 featuring a playful banana sticker that has sparked memes.

SpaceX has been making waves with the announcement that its Starship mega-rocket is preparing for its sixth test flight, which is scheduled to launch on November 19 from SpaceX’s Boca Chica facility in Texas. As the date approaches, there's a lot of buzz surrounding the potential success of the mission. However, what has really caught the attention of social media users is a playful detail spotted on the rocket. Photos of the Starship vehicle for the sixth test flight have shown a quirky sticker of a banana placed on the first stage, near the flaps. This detail has sparked a lot of discussion online, especially among fans and meme enthusiasts.

The banana sticker seems to be a nod to the growing trend of "banana for scale" memes that have been circulating on the internet. These memes usually feature a banana placed next to different objects to give people a fun sense of size and scale. The joke behind these memes is that a banana, because of its easily recognizable size, can be used as a reference point to show how big or small something is. While the sticker on Starship is playful, it’s also sparking the question: how can a banana possibly help measure the size of a rocket?

Starship’s first stage stands at an impressive 165 feet tall, but when it’s attached to its Super Heavy booster, the entire rocket reaches a towering height of 400 feet. This size is what likely inspired the banana meme, as SpaceX CEO Elon Musk is known for his playful sense of humor. He has often engaged with viral memes and jokes on social media, especially on X (formerly Twitter). So, the banana sticker could be a lighthearted way to highlight just how huge the rocket is.

The sticker itself features a cartoon banana with a pixelated smile, holding a smaller banana in its hands, adding to the humor. Even high-profile figures like Tory Bruno, CEO of United Launch Alliance, have joined in on the fun, joking about the "banana scale" trend.

This upcoming test flight of Starship is crucial for SpaceX, as it’s not just about fun memes. The mission will provide key data to further SpaceX’s goal of launching rockets to the Moon, Mars, and beyond. The sixth test flight will test several important components of the spacecraft and will also include a re-entry over the Indian Ocean, where the rocket will test maneuvers that could make it more efficient in future missions. SpaceX claims that Starship is the largest and most powerful rocket ever built, and this mission will bring it one step closer to achieving its ambitious goals. The launch window opens at 3:30 AM IST on November 19, and it’s expected to be an exciting event for space exploration enthusiasts around the world.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

