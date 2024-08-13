Twitter
How astronauts use toilet in space; the answer will surprise you

They use special space toilets that control waste through the use of air circulation.

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 13, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

How astronauts use toilet in space; the answer will surprise you
When it comes to using the toilet, astronauts in space are confronted with some unique problems because there is no gravity there. The conventional toilets work through the force of gravity, and in the microgravity environment, the waste can easily float around in the toilet bowl.
 
The solution is the use of special space toilets that control waste through the use of air circulation. The latest model also known as the UWMS has a vacuum system that starts working as soon as one opens the toilet lid to collect the waste and control the smell. This toilet has a funnel that can be used to contain urine and a seat that can also be used to hold the solid wastes if the need arises.
 
To make sure that there are no leakages, the astronauts are strapped down at the thighs on the toilet. The toilets, for instance, have hand and footholds to ensure that astronauts do not float off the toilet while using it. Waste is kept in sealed containers; liquid waste is treated and turned into safe drinking water; the solid waste is compressed and is usually incinerated on entering the earth’s atmosphere again.
 
Space toilets have also experienced a certain amount of development over the years in regard to their designs. The first space toilets were rather primitive – typically it was a pipe with an opening at its end, which was a bag. Contemporary toilets such as the UWMS are more comfortable and easier to use, and this design takes into consideration the complaints from the astronauts.
 
 As the missions to Mars are being planned for the future, proper waste disposal management becomes paramount for long-duration missions. NASA has targeted a recycle rate of 98% for all water-based liquids including urine to reduce the number of supplies that may be needed to be transported from the earth. As time goes by, the call for a better and more effective utilization of the bathroom in space remains.

