How Ankur Warikoo went from Rs 3 LPA to Rs 33 LPA in just 5 years

Without an MBA, no network, and limited experience, Warikoo knocked on doors, placed advertisements in newspapers, conducted interviews, and sought referrals until he landed a job at NIS Sparta.
Entrepreneur and author Ankur Warikoo once shared a reflective post, describing his journey from dropping out of a PhD to landing top positions on campus. He also recounted how his salary increased from ₹3 lakh per year to Rs 3.3 million per year in just five years.
In a now-viral LinkedIn post, he recounted how he returned to India from the US at the age of 24, uncertain about his future and in urgent need of a job.
His first salary was just Rs 14,746 per month. "I got my first job at 24, where I earned Rs 14,746 per month. At 26, my annual income was Rs 1.2 million. At 29, my annual income was Rs 3.3 million," Warikoo said.
"It happened like this: At 24, I left my PhD in the US and returned to India. With no plan and no clarity about my future, I needed financial stability.
I had to find a job," he said.
He continued, "I used my (limited) network, applied through newspaper advertisements, and went for a walk-in interview. 45 days later, I reached the final round at NIS Sparta. They asked me my salary expectations," Warikoo said, adding, "I didn't know what to ask for. They offered me 15,000 rupees, which was much more than I expected."
