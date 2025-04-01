FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

India–UAE partnership: Trade ties deepen as both nations target $200 billion by 2032

How an Indore beggar became crorepati, owns 3 homes, 3 auto-rickshaws, Swift Dzire

Akshay Kumar’s security vehicle met with accident in Mumbai after colliding with auto rickshaw

Legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani dies at age 93

Is Islamic State behind Kabul explosion? Know about similar incidents in Afghanistan

PSL raises salary cap, adds teams, but Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer still earn more than an entire squad combined

PM Modi holds key talks with UAE President Al Nahyan in New Delhi: Why does it matter?

Shubman Gill turns to domestic cricket after ODI setback, to play for Punjab in Ranji Trophy

Who is Nitin Nabin? Five-time Bihar MLA set to become BJP’s next national president

Karnataka DGP Ramachandra Rao breaks silence over viral video showing him in compromising act

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
India–UAE partnership: Trade ties deepen as both nations target $200 billion by 2032

India–UAE partnership: Trade ties deepen as both nations target $200 billion by

How an Indore beggar became crorepati, owns 3 homes, 3 auto-rickshaws, Swift Dzire

How an Indore beggar became wealthy, owns 3 homes, 3 auto-rickshaws, Swift Dzire

Is Islamic State behind Kabul explosion? Know about similar incidents in Afghanistan

Is Islamic State behind Kabul explosion? Know about similar incidents in Afghani

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026

10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026

Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more

Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua

Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV

Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o

HomeViral

VIRAL

How an Indore beggar became crorepati, owns 3 homes, 3 auto-rickshaws, Swift Dzire

Mangilal, a leprosy patient, is a crorepati with three homes, including a government-allocated house in his name, three auto-rickshaws, and a Maruti Suzuki Dzire car. He does not ask for alms but receive them in sympathy. How he became so wealthy has an interesting angle.

Latest News

Vaishali Shastri

Updated : Jan 20, 2026, 12:17 AM IST

How an Indore beggar became crorepati, owns 3 homes, 3 auto-rickshaws, Swift Dzire
Mangilal, a beggar in Indore, owns a Swift Dzire car, 3 auto rickshaws and 3 homes
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

A man, seemingly like a beggar, sitting on an iron cart with wheels and moving forward by pushing himself with hands inside a pair of shoes does not ask for alms. But several passersby give coins and notes to show support the physically disabled man. Mangilal is a crorepati with three homes, including a government-allocated house in his name, three auto-rickshaws, and a Maruti Suzuki Dzire car. 

How did authorities found out about Mangilal? 

During an anti-begging drive in Indore, still an ongoing campaign to make the city beggar-free, the Women and Child Development Department found out about Mangilal when the team picked him up last Saturday night. The team came to spot after being tipped of a leprosy patient begging in Sarafa everyday, and were surprised to know his actual financial status.  

How a begger earned so much? 

For years, Mangilal had been making implicit appeal to people and never asked for alms, like regular beggars. Sitting in his poor cart roadside would grow sympathy in people who gave him willingly. Shockingly, his daily earnings from these willful offerings earned him between Rs 400 and Rs 500. But this was not the source of his entire earnings.  

During questioning, Mangilal admitted that the money obtained from begging was not spent on his living but invested in Indore’s famous Sarafa market.  

How does Mangilal earn so much money? 

He loaned this money to market traders for a day or even a week and charged interest on that from them, which he collected himself every evening. According to estimates by officials, he has lent Rs 4-5 lakh, with earnings of Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per day, including interest. 

Mangilal’s earnings also come from the money he receives from renting out his rickshaws and Maruti Suzuki DZire car. Apart from this, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), he received a one-bedroom, hall, kitchen (1BHK) unit owing to his disability, even when he already owns multiple properties. 

The Women and Child Development Department has now shifted Mangilal to Sevadham Ashram in Ujjain, said the department’s officer and nodal officer of the rescue operation, Dinesh Mishra. The officials have been investigating his bank accounts and properties and will also question traders who borrowed money from him. 

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
India–UAE partnership: Trade ties deepen as both nations target $200 billion by 2032
India–UAE partnership: Trade ties deepen as both nations target $200 billion by
How an Indore beggar became crorepati, owns 3 homes, 3 auto-rickshaws, Swift Dzire
How an Indore beggar became wealthy, owns 3 homes, 3 auto-rickshaws, Swift Dzire
Akshay Kumar’s security vehicle met with accident in Mumbai after colliding with auto rickshaw
Akshay Kumar’s security vehicle met with accident in Mumbai after colliding with
Legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani dies at age 93
Legendary Italian fashion designer Valentino Garavani dies at 93
Is Islamic State behind Kabul explosion? Know about similar incidents in Afghanistan
Is Islamic State behind Kabul explosion? Know about similar incidents in Afghani
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Kiara Advani in Toxic, Janhvi Kapoor in Peddi, Raghav Juyal in The Paradise, Mrunal Thakur in Dacoit: 10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
10 Bollywood actors set to rule South Indian cinema in 2026
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qualifications, net worth, and more
Meet Aparna Yadav, Mulayam Singh Yadav’s daughter-in-law, know her education qua
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went on to win Rs 50 lakh cash prize, brand-new SUV
Meet Divya Ganesh, Bigg Boss Tamil season 9 winner, wild card entrant who went o
Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netizens say 'charming as ever'
Shah Rukh Khan redefines luxury in all-black at Riyadh’s Joy Awards 2026, netize
Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspired silver saree at brother Junaid Safdar’s Lahore reception
Maryam Nawaz’s daughter, Mahnoor Safdar, turns heads in Deepika Padukone-inspire
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement