How an Indore beggar became crorepati, owns 3 homes, 3 auto-rickshaws, Swift Dzire

Mangilal, a leprosy patient, is a crorepati with three homes, including a government-allocated house in his name, three auto-rickshaws, and a Maruti Suzuki Dzire car. He does not ask for alms but receive them in sympathy. How he became so wealthy has an interesting angle.

A man, seemingly like a beggar, sitting on an iron cart with wheels and moving forward by pushing himself with hands inside a pair of shoes does not ask for alms. But several passersby give coins and notes to show support the physically disabled man. Mangilal is a crorepati with three homes, including a government-allocated house in his name, three auto-rickshaws, and a Maruti Suzuki Dzire car.

How did authorities found out about Mangilal?

During an anti-begging drive in Indore, still an ongoing campaign to make the city beggar-free, the Women and Child Development Department found out about Mangilal when the team picked him up last Saturday night. The team came to spot after being tipped of a leprosy patient begging in Sarafa everyday, and were surprised to know his actual financial status.

How a begger earned so much?

For years, Mangilal had been making implicit appeal to people and never asked for alms, like regular beggars. Sitting in his poor cart roadside would grow sympathy in people who gave him willingly. Shockingly, his daily earnings from these willful offerings earned him between Rs 400 and Rs 500. But this was not the source of his entire earnings.

During questioning, Mangilal admitted that the money obtained from begging was not spent on his living but invested in Indore’s famous Sarafa market.

How does Mangilal earn so much money?

He loaned this money to market traders for a day or even a week and charged interest on that from them, which he collected himself every evening. According to estimates by officials, he has lent Rs 4-5 lakh, with earnings of Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000 per day, including interest.

Mangilal’s earnings also come from the money he receives from renting out his rickshaws and Maruti Suzuki DZire car. Apart from this, under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY), he received a one-bedroom, hall, kitchen (1BHK) unit owing to his disability, even when he already owns multiple properties.

The Women and Child Development Department has now shifted Mangilal to Sevadham Ashram in Ujjain, said the department’s officer and nodal officer of the rescue operation, Dinesh Mishra. The officials have been investigating his bank accounts and properties and will also question traders who borrowed money from him.