'How Akshay Khanna falls in love in movies': Hilarious mimicry video goes viral, watch

Raghav Sharma, a content creator shared a video on his Instagram handle where he's imitating the dil chahta hai actor, Akshay Kumar.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 11:00 PM IST

Instagram is a media where every user gets some amount of daily dose through entraining videos and memes made. 

We often forget to give the credit to the person whose creativity and comic timing never fail to make us laugh. 

Raghav Sharma, a digital content creator is one of them. He keeps making such videos which will definitely have the potential to bring you back to his Instagram page. 

The talented influencer is quite good at imitating other people and recently, he shared a video on his Instagram handle where he's imitating the dil chahta hai actor, Akshay Kumar.  

Have a look here

In the video, the content creator has an amazing job by Akshay Khanna showing how he falls in love in moves on 'Wo ladki hai kahan' song. 

He captioned this Instagram post as  'Akshay Khanna's Chocolate boy era'. 

Raghav Sharma has 108k followers on Instagram and his followers often appreciate his work. 

