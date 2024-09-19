Twitter
HomeViral

Viral

Housing society issues notice over too many deliveries asks to hire personal watchman

The notice comes after the security guard informed the president of the housing society about the challenges he faces due to the large number of parcels, especially during festivals.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Sep 19, 2024, 03:16 PM IST

Housing society issues notice over too many deliveries asks to hire personal watchman
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A housing society in New Delhi recently issued a notice restricting the quantity of online deliveries each resident can receive daily. The Resident Welfare Association (RWA) released a notice on September 18, advising residents to limit their deliveries to one or two per day or alternatively employ a personal security guard to manage the surge in packages. The letter has gone viral on the internt. 

The notice comes after the security guard informed the president of the housing society about the challenges he faces due to the large number of parcels, especially during festivals.

A picture of the notice was shared on X (formerly known as Twitter) by one of the relatives of the residents who live in the housing society with the caption, “Society presidents are insane. My cousin’s building got a warning for receiving too many parcels in a day.”

The notice reads, “Our society watchman called for a meeting with the RWA members last night, for a complaint. The guard who has been with us for the last 7 years, said that his workflow is getting affected due to the large number of parcels coming in during the festive period.”

The security guard, in addition to his usual duties, is required to “receive orders on the behalf of residents and share OTPs with delivery partners”: “The security team has been very helpful in the past by receiving orders on peoples’ behalf, sharing OTPs, and coordinating with delivery personnel of Ajio, Swiggy, etc. but recently this has been causing them a lot of trouble.”

The president of the society raised concerns about the excessive volume of delivery requests coming from a particular block: “It has also been noted that bachelors residing in F block get 10-15 deliveries daily. We request everyone to limit their orders to 1-2 orders max per day or else, please hire your personal security guard to coordinate with the delivery boys.”

Social media reaction

Soon after the letter went viral on the internet, netizens took to the comments section to share their thoughts.

A user said, “They have a point. In India we think that a security guard is the whole sole incharge of everything. Don’t treat him like your baggage collector.” Another wrote, “That is a reasonable request. Who gets 10-15 parcels a day?”

A third user added, “There is nothing wrong in that request. How much effort does it take to me more thoughtful in a community living set up? What if they start asking them to come to the gate to collect their orders than allowing the delivery person in?”

A fourth user joined and said, “Ridiculous! They are the ones screening entrants into the building and making it compulsory. Will they next say limit ordering from outside during the festive season!? Absurdity Pro Max!”

 

