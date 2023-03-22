House hunting gets LinkedIn-crazy in Bengaluru: Landlords demand professional profiles from tenants

Looking for a place to rent in a big city like Bengaluru can be quite challenging, as landlords often ask for a lot of personal information from prospective tenants. While documents like Aadhaar Card and PAN Card are common requests, some landlords have taken it a step further and are now asking for LinkedIn profiles.

One Twitter user, Gautam, recently shared his experience of being asked for his LinkedIn profile by a landlord while searching for a house to rent. This strange request sparked various reactions on social media, with some users finding it amusing and others expressing frustration over the difficulty of finding affordable housing in Bengaluru.

Despite sharing his LinkedIn profile, Gautam was unable to secure a house, highlighting the ongoing struggles faced by many individuals in finding a place to live in the city. Other users shared similar experiences, with some jokingly suggesting that house interviews may become a new norm in Bengaluru.

The situation is not unique to Bengaluru, as rental rates have increased by 23 per cent in the top-7 cities of India over the past three years. Anuj Puri, owner of Anarock Group, attributes the continuous rise in rental rates to the decline in the work from home culture following the COVID-19 pandemic.

Finding a place to rent in a big city is no easy feat, and it's unfortunate that some landlords are making it even more difficult by asking for personal information beyond what is necessary. With rental rates continuing to rise, it's essential for policymakers to prioritize affordable housing initiatives to ensure that everyone has access to safe and secure housing.

