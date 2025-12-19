House help buys iPhone 14, reddit debates what ‘rich’ really means in India

A Reddit user sparked a debate on wealth in India after seeing their domestic helper use an iPhone 14.

A Reddit user started a discussion on wealth in India after seeing their domestic helper using an iPhone 14. The post questioned the difference between showing off and real financial security in Tier-1 cities.

“Is everyone in India rich, or is it just superficial wealth?” a Reddit user wrote. They further added, “I live in a Tier-1 city. My maid charges Rs 2,500 per month for sweeping and mopping and uses an iPhone 14 (that's her entire payment). For a moment, I felt poor. But then I realised – she still lives in a slum/shanty area, uses a rickshaw, probably has no savings, no health insurance, no safety net.”

The person further asked whether this is "real financial progress" or "mere consumption without security" They said, “Perhaps being 'rich' isn't about the phone you use, but about assets, savings, insurance, and stability. I'm interested to know how others perceive this – is this common now?”

Social media reaction

One person wrote, “Progress is happening, but wealth, savings, insurance, and stability require much more substantial progress than just consumption. A phone is a very essential tool, so perhaps upgrading it first was a sensible move. Big changes will take time to see, but they will surely come with time if we keep progressing. Best wishes to your maid.” Another person wrote, “They are living on EMIs and credit cards. My cousin earns 20k and asked me to buy him an iPhone on 36 months installments. He pays me every month. Now you can imagine how everything is going on Instagram. One of my colleagues took a 10 lakh loan and went to Mauritius. He took a room there for 1 lakh rupees per day on the beach. I didn't understand why?”

Also read: Who was Ravindra Kaushik? Real-life ‘Dhurandhar’ spy known as Indira Gandhi’s ‘black tiger’