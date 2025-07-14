Hotmail co-founder Sabir Bhatia reacts to IIT Madras director’s viral cow urine remark, sparks debate

While Kamakoti said the practice has scientific backing, critics said such comments from institutional heads can be misleading, especially without a clear medical consensus.

Hotmail co-founder Sabeer Bhatia questioned the credibility of prestigious institutions while reacting to an old video of the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras director V. Kamakoti that went viral earlier this year. In the video, Kamakoti had claimed that cow urine has "antibacterial, antifungal properties" and aids digestion.

Reacting to the video, Bhatia wrote on Instagram, "Shocked by viral video of IIT Madras director claiming that cow urine is 'anti-bacterial, anti-fungal' and provides digestive benefits. If educated politicians say the same, how can we trust the decisions of their high-level institutions?"

The comment sparked a debate online. Many users supported Bhatia's concern over the decline of science and credibility. Others defended Kamakoti's view.

In the viral video, Kamakoti narrated the anecdote of an ascetic who allegedly cured his fever by drinking cow urine. He said, "An ascetic had a high fever and was thinking of calling a doctor. I forgot the name of that sanyasi, but he said 'Gomutra pinami' and immediately drank the cow urine. His fever went down in 15 minutes."

While Kamakoti said the practice has scientific backing, critics said such comments from institutional heads can be misleading, especially without a clear medical consensus.

Kamakoti made the remarks during a 'Go Sanrakshana Shala' event organised to mark the Maatu Pongal festival on January 15 in Chennai. He had also spoken on the importance of organic farming and underlined the role of native cows in strengthening agriculture and the economy. However, his statements were sharply criticised by several political leaders at the time.

