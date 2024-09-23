Hotel charges in Mumbai skyrocketed amid Coldplay concert, 1 night charges are...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Olivia Munn, John Mulaney welcome their second child via surrogacy; reveal face of their newborn baby daughter

Meet man, one of youngest Indian CEOs, has net worth of Rs 4300 crore, runs company worth Rs...

Harnessing Predictive Analytics to Transform Credit Risk Assessment: Insights from Saugat Nayak

WTC 2023-25 Points Table: Updated World Test Championship standings after Sri Lanka stun New Zealand in Galle

Aamir Khan reacts after Laapataa Ladies is selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2025: 'So proud of Kiran'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Olivia Munn, John Mulaney welcome their second child via surrogacy; reveal face of their newborn baby daughter

Olivia Munn, John Mulaney welcome their second child via surrogacy; reveal face of their newborn baby daughter

Meet man, one of youngest Indian CEOs, has net worth of Rs 4300 crore, runs company worth Rs...

Meet man, one of youngest Indian CEOs, has net worth of Rs 4300 crore, runs company worth Rs...

7 most expensive paintings in the world, Mona Lisa not in list

7 most expensive paintings in the world, Mona Lisa not in list

10 stunning images of Mercury captured by NASA

10 stunning images of Mercury captured by NASA

10 countries Indians can visit under Rs 1 lakh

10 countries Indians can visit under Rs 1 lakh

8 dog breeds with strongest bite

8 dog breeds with strongest bite

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

तिरुपति बालाजी ही नहीं शिरडी साईं के प्रसाद पर भी मच चुका है बवाल, जानिए कब और क्यों हुआ था विवाद

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

Noida Viral Video: 'जाको राखें साइयां, मार सके ना कोए' स्कूटी में टक्कर लगते ही उछलकर एलिवेटिड रोड से गिरी लड़की, ऐसे बची जान

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

'धनिया स्टॉक से बाहर है...', Blinkit से मिनटों में डिलीवर हो रहा है iPhone 16, सोशल मीडिया पर आई मीम्स की बाढ़

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
7 most expensive paintings in the world, Mona Lisa not in list

7 most expensive paintings in the world, Mona Lisa not in list

Meet singer-actor who is also doctor, one song changed his life, debuted with flop, stayed away from Bollywood because..

Meet singer-actor who is also doctor, one song changed his life, debuted with flop, stayed away from Bollywood because..

7 most expensive bags in world

7 most expensive bags in world

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Congress President Kharge Slams & Opposes 'One Nation, One Election' Proposal, Calls It Impractical

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Why 'One Nation One Election' Is important? Ashwini Vaishnaw Explains After It Gets Cabinet Approval

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Jammu Kashmir Assembly Election 2024 Phase 1 Highlights: What Happened In First phase In J&K Polls?

Aamir Khan reacts after Laapataa Ladies is selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2025: 'So proud of Kiran'

Aamir Khan reacts after Laapataa Ladies is selected as India's official entry for Oscars 2025: 'So proud of Kiran'

Stree 2 creates history, beats Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Gadar 2, Dangal to become first Hindi film to...

Stree 2 creates history, beats Jawan, Pathaan, Animal, Gadar 2, Dangal to become first Hindi film to...

Meet singer-actor who is also doctor, one song changed his life, debuted with flop, stayed away from Bollywood because..

Meet singer-actor who is also doctor, one song changed his life, debuted with flop, stayed away from Bollywood because..

HomeViral

Viral

Hotel charges in Mumbai skyrocketed amid Coldplay concert, 1 night charges are...

According to media sources, hotels are charging sky-high rates. For example, Fortune Select Exotica in Vashi, part of the ITC group, is demanding ₹2.45 lakh for a room for three nights from January 17 to 20.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Sep 23, 2024, 05:54 PM IST

Hotel charges in Mumbai skyrocketed amid Coldplay concert, 1 night charges are...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, one of the wealthiest men in Asia and India, tied the knot in Mumbai this past July. The city saw an influx of international guests, causing hotel prices to surge. Now, a similar price hike is happening again, this time due to the upcoming Coldplay concerts. The renowned British band is set to perform in Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21 next year, and nearby five-star hotels are charging up to ₹5 lakh for a three-night stay. Typically, such steep prices are only seen during New Year celebrations.

Reports suggest that all luxury hotels around the stadium are fully booked for these dates, with popular chains like Courtyard by Marriott and Taj Vivanta in Vashi having no availability according to MakeMyTrip. Initially, Coldplay had announced two shows in Mumbai, but after tickets sold out in minutes on BookMyShow, they added a third date on January 21 to meet the demand.

According to media sources, hotels are charging sky-high rates. For example, Fortune Select Exotica in Vashi, part of the ITC group, is demanding ₹2.45 lakh for a room for three nights from January 17 to 20. Similarly, Fern Residency near the stadium is charging ₹2 lakh, while Regenza by Tunga in Vashi is asking for ₹4.45 lakh for the same duration. Under normal circumstances, rooms at these hotels cost anywhere between ₹7,000 and ₹30,000 per night.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan says 'ab hoga time ka taandav', reveals grand premiere date

Bigg Boss 18: Salman Khan says 'ab hoga time ka taandav', reveals grand premiere date

IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Rishabh Pant hits 50 after 634 days, bizarre gully cricket antics go viral, watch

IND vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Rishabh Pant hits 50 after 634 days, bizarre gully cricket antics go viral, watch

Mukesh Ambani's superhit plan for Jio users: 5G data, 98 days validity, unlimited calling for just Rs…

Mukesh Ambani's superhit plan for Jio users: 5G data, 98 days validity, unlimited calling for just Rs…

Star Health Insurance hacked: 31 million customers' personal data leaked on...

Star Health Insurance hacked: 31 million customers' personal data leaked on...

'Namaste local se global...': PM Modi tells diaspora in New York

'Namaste local se global...': PM Modi tells diaspora in New York

MORE

MOST VIEWED

7 most expensive paintings in the world, Mona Lisa not in list

7 most expensive paintings in the world, Mona Lisa not in list

Meet singer-actor who is also doctor, one song changed his life, debuted with flop, stayed away from Bollywood because..

Meet singer-actor who is also doctor, one song changed his life, debuted with flop, stayed away from Bollywood because..

7 most expensive bags in world

7 most expensive bags in world

This was India's most hated actor, parents wouldn't name kids after him, he was richer than superstars but...

This was India's most hated actor, parents wouldn't name kids after him, he was richer than superstars but...

Kerala tops food safety index 2024 list, check where other states stand

Kerala tops food safety index 2024 list, check where other states stand

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement