Hotel charges in Mumbai skyrocketed amid Coldplay concert, 1 night charges are...

According to media sources, hotels are charging sky-high rates. For example, Fortune Select Exotica in Vashi, part of the ITC group, is demanding ₹2.45 lakh for a room for three nights from January 17 to 20.

Anant Ambani, the youngest son of Mukesh Ambani, one of the wealthiest men in Asia and India, tied the knot in Mumbai this past July. The city saw an influx of international guests, causing hotel prices to surge. Now, a similar price hike is happening again, this time due to the upcoming Coldplay concerts. The renowned British band is set to perform in Navi Mumbai’s DY Patil Stadium on January 18, 19, and 21 next year, and nearby five-star hotels are charging up to ₹5 lakh for a three-night stay. Typically, such steep prices are only seen during New Year celebrations.

Reports suggest that all luxury hotels around the stadium are fully booked for these dates, with popular chains like Courtyard by Marriott and Taj Vivanta in Vashi having no availability according to MakeMyTrip. Initially, Coldplay had announced two shows in Mumbai, but after tickets sold out in minutes on BookMyShow, they added a third date on January 21 to meet the demand.

According to media sources, hotels are charging sky-high rates. For example, Fortune Select Exotica in Vashi, part of the ITC group, is demanding ₹2.45 lakh for a room for three nights from January 17 to 20. Similarly, Fern Residency near the stadium is charging ₹2 lakh, while Regenza by Tunga in Vashi is asking for ₹4.45 lakh for the same duration. Under normal circumstances, rooms at these hotels cost anywhere between ₹7,000 and ₹30,000 per night.