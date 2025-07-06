Hot proposal alert! Couple gets engaged in front of molten lava, WATCH viral video

Washington, DC resident Mark Stewart shared a series of dramatic photos on Instagram, in which he is seen proposing to his girlfriend Olivia Post.

First tornadoes, now volcanoes, have become the hottest proposal trend. Just last month, a man in South Dakota got down on one knee while a huge tornado swirled in the background. The moment went viral, capturing the imagination of people on the internet. Now, another couple has upped the drama, this time by proposing in front of molten lava. Yes, really.

Washington, DC resident Mark Stewart shared a series of dramatic photos on Instagram, in which he is seen proposing to his girlfriend Olivia Post. Mark proposed marriage in front of Kilauea, one of the world's most active volcanoes, located in the Hawaiian Islands. In the photos, lava can be seen spewing in the air, lighting up the scene as Mark holds the ring. The moment was not only adventurous but also breathtaking.

And yes, this spectacular (and risky) proposal got a big, happy yes from Olivia. The Post also features a sweet photo of the couple hugging after the big moment. In the caption, Mark wrote, "Yesterday I proposed to my longtime girlfriend Olivia Post, and she said yes! Doing so in front of Kilauea was truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience. Thank you, Pele, for this moment!"

Watch here

The photos created a lot of buzz after being shared on the popular Instagram page. And just like the lava, the reactions kept pouring in. The comments section was filled with compliments, jokes, and funny words.

Social media reaction

One user commented, "This is so wild and on fire!! Congratulations, you two!! What an amazing proposal!!!"

Another added, "Okay, this 100 percent deserves the title of 'epic'." Congratulations, lovebirds," while someone declared, "The most amazing engagement photo I've ever seen."

"You are the lava of my life," one comment said.

"Literally, till death do us part," one person commented.

And then came more reactions like: "Hottest proposal ever," "No fear for this couple," "Love is on fire", and "I hope they have lava cake at the wedding."

When the massive fires raged across Los Angeles in January, many residents had to deal with loss and damage. However, for one couple, a heartbreaking moment became the most special moment of their lives.

According to Accuweather.com, Brian McShea and Stephanie Raynor lost their home in Altadena to the fire. While rummaging through the rubble, Brian found the engagement ring he had hidden in a drawer, planning to propose to Stephanie. At the same time, he got down on one knee and married her while holding the ring. Even in the midst of destruction, that small moment brought hope and a new beginning.

