Cheetos, a crunchy and spicy snack, is a snack lovers’ treat. While finding for him a good treat, a snacker chanced upon its spicy version- a Flamin’ Hot Cheeto and was surprised by its remarkably strange shape which looked a lot similar to a Pokémon, Charizard, a dragon-like character. The snack, named Cheetozard, has been sold for a whooping Rs 7,568,111 ($87,840) at an auction.

Chhetozard’s journey to fame

Who and how anyone founded the savoury snack is not yet known, however it was first bought by Paul Bartlett, owner of a sports memorabilia and trading card shop in Georgia, according to New York Times. He had bought this Cheeto which is three-inch-long in 2019 for $350 (Rs 8,819) on eBay. After purchasing the Cheeto, Bartlett kept it in a safe and never remembered it again. When he cleaned the safe last year, he found the Cheetozard. He then uploaded a short clip of the snack on his shop’s Instagram page. The post soon went viral.

A Cheeto shaped like Charizard just sold for $87,840 at an auction!it got named “Cheetozard”



Would you pay that much for a legendary chip? pic.twitter.com/144CC3c49O — Instant Gaming (@InstantGamingEN) March 14, 2025

Paul Bartlett had initially kept it in a plastic case but felt the need to preserve the precious discovery it in a different case. However, when he went to different companies, making colectibles, to have a custom case made for the Cheetozard, they declined. He then sought help from his friend Jordan Tkacsik. His friend made a four-section case using a design program that is computer-aided. The new case was developed to keep the snack away from structural damage.

How Cheetozard was sold

Paul Bartlett then decided to sell his precious Cheetozard. After finding ways of selling it, he took the snack to a sale hosted by Goldin Auctions where the bid started at $250. By the day, March 1, evening the price had gone upto $18,000. The bid continued and lasted till the early morning of the next day when it was sold for $72,000 and $15,840 more in fees. The Cheeto was sold in the same case designed by Tkacsik and as a good gesture also sent along a custom Cheetozard Pokémon card, according to the Associated Press.