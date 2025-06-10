A shocking incident took place at a private hospital in Noida Sector-62 in which a patient was served Khichdi with a cockroach. This incident has sparked concerns regarding the safety and standard protocols in the hospital.

A shocking incident took place at a private hospital in Noida Sector-62 in which a patient was served Khichdi with a cockroach. This incident has sparked concerns regarding the safety and standard protocols in the hospital. Hospitals are highly trusted by many as they are meant to cure people. However, after this incident, the hospital has been marred by controversy. The incident took place when a female patient was served khichdi with a cockroach found inside.

Shocking hospital meal

Pooja Gautam is a resident of Noida Sector-99 whose husband Vinay Kumar Sharma admitted her to the hospital for surgery. After the surgery was completed, she was shifted to a different ward. Hours after her surgery when she was served her evening meal around 6 pm, Pooja was shocked to see a cockroach in Khichdi. Her husband witnessed it, too.

Seeing this, the couple was enraged and protested but the response of the hospital staff was harsh and rude. Vinay recorded a video of the whole scenario after the staff did not support them and showed negligence on their part. Vinay shared his video on social media which massively went viral.

Vinay Sharma recorded himself elaborating on the whole situation. In the video he can be heard saying, “My name is Vinay Kumar Sharma, and my patient Pooja Gautam was admitted for her biopsy in Fortis Hospital in the morning at 09:00 am. She came out of the OT (after her surgery) at around 04:00 pm and she was given Khichdi in her evening meal at around 06:00 pm. We just found a cockroach in her food, and we did not get any revert after we asked about this to the entire hospital staff. A madame came to me and threatened me and nobody is listening to me.”

Vinay was showing the cockroach which was inside the khichdi. Concerned by the situation, Vinay reached out to the local food department. Officials reached the hospital and collected samples of the meal with the cockroache and sent them to a forensic. They assured Vinay that action would be taken based on test results.