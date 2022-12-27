Search icon
Patient on stretcher falls as elevator starts moving with doors open, horrific video leaves internet shocked

Video of the hospital elevator starts moving with doors open and the patient in it started grabbing eyeballs.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Dec 27, 2022, 10:10 PM IST

Patient on stretcher falls as elevator starts moving with doors open, horrific video leaves internet shocked
Hospital elevator moves with doors open, patient falls from strecher | Photo: Twitter

A patient was on a stretcher and half inside the hospital lift when it started to move down with doors open. Video of this horrific incident is taking rounds on the internet and people are shocked. We see many bizarre and scary videos every day on the internet but this one will leave you in shock. 

A CCTV footage posted by Twitter user Lance shows a doctor and a nurse escorting a patient on a stretcher to an elevator. The patient's stretcher was only half inside and the elevator started going down. Both the doctor and the hospital staff are seen to be confused and could not pull the patient out even though they tried. 

The video also shows a clip of the inside. In the clip, the patient, unable to get up, falls off the stretcher. It does not seem like the patient was severely injured though. 

As of now, the video has garnered over 28.7 million views, 22.6k retweets and 216.5k likes. The post does not describe any specifics like where the incident took place and if the patient is now fine. 

 

