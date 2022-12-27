Patient on stretcher falls as elevator starts moving with doors open, horrific video leaves internet shocked

Hospital elevator moves with doors open, patient falls from strecher | Photo: Twitter

A patient was on a stretcher and half inside the hospital lift when it started to move down with doors open. Video of this horrific incident is taking rounds on the internet and people are shocked. We see many bizarre and scary videos every day on the internet but this one will leave you in shock.

A CCTV footage posted by Twitter user Lance shows a doctor and a nurse escorting a patient on a stretcher to an elevator. The patient's stretcher was only half inside and the elevator started going down. Both the doctor and the hospital staff are seen to be confused and could not pull the patient out even though they tried.

Damn this some greys anatomy type stuff pic.twitter.com/gINGsGTTOU — Lance(@BornAKang) December 26, 2022

The video also shows a clip of the inside. In the clip, the patient, unable to get up, falls off the stretcher. It does not seem like the patient was severely injured though.

As of now, the video has garnered over 28.7 million views, 22.6k retweets and 216.5k likes. The post does not describe any specifics like where the incident took place and if the patient is now fine.