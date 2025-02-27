An Air India passenger took to social media to share a series of lapses and miscommunications he faced in an attempt to recover his lost luggage.

Pratik Rai, in a series of posts on 'X', claimed that his checked-in luggage went missing during his journey with Air India from Delhi to Bengaluru on January 21, 2025.

My HORRIFIC experience with @airindia



On 21st January, Vistara (Now Air India) lost my checked-in luggage. Here's a series of mishaps and what happened to my bag after a month! pic.twitter.com/KKKCWsMxzb — Pratik Rai (@praaatiiik) February 24, 2025

Initially, Rai said that he was informed by the airlines staff that his luggage was in Bengaluru. However, he recieved no updates the next day; when he called the airlines staff to enquire about the same, he was told that the staff could not reach their counterparts in Delhi.

Following this, he posted on 'X' about the incident.

"On 23rd Jan, I tweet about this incident. I get calls from social media team, AirIndia Bangalore team. My incident is raised to priority and bag search is on", Pratik Rai added.

Later, Rai was informed that his luggage was never loaded from Delhi due to a tag issue.

"This priority service after 7 days informs me that the bag was never loaded from Delhi due to a tag issue. So, currently, my bag is in Delhi Terminal 3 where I boarded the flight from. I got the Delhi team's contact number. And here, the story gets even more interesting.The Delhi Air India team never picks up calls. After taking their own sweet time, they informed me since it had been more than 5 days, the bag was transferred to Terminal 2 'Lost&Found' department. They cannot deliver the bag and I'll have to physically visit Delhi Airport Terminal 2", he said.

Despite multiple follow-ups, Rai said, he couldn't recover his bag.

Pratik Rai even visited Delhi airport in search of his luggage. On the first day, terminal 2 was closed due to elections. And the next day, he discovered that the bag, which had been boarded, was someone else's!

Rai finished his post with a sarcastic advice for Air India." After following up multiple times, I don't think I'll ever get my bag. And this can happen to any of US!Here's the best part. If the airline misplaces or loses your luggage, you get compensation based on weight (per kg).So, my grand total would not be more than 3-4k INR. That is probably not even the cost of the bag!@DGCAIndiaplease take note of that.Slow claps, common@airindiayou can do better", he said.

DNA doesn't confirm the veracity of the above post