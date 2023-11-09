Headlines

Hong Kong eatery's menu raises eyebrows with addition of snakes on pizza, details here

Pizza Hut in Hong Kong has surprised consumers with a groundbreaking addition to their menu: a snake pizza created in collaboration with a renowned local restaurant.

DNA Web Team

Nov 09, 2023

In a world brimming with an endless variety of pizza flavors, Pizza Hut has once again raised the bar by introducing a rather unusual creation in the heart of Hong Kong. The iconic American pizza chain has teamed up with a historic Hong Kong restaurant to serve a one-of-a-kind pizza that's making waves in the culinary scene.

As reported by CNN, Pizza Hut's latest offering takes a bold leap into uncharted gastronomic territory – it's snake on a pizza. This extraordinary creation marries the flavors of shredded snake meat, earthy black mushrooms, and the savory richness of Chinese dried ham. These ingredients, typically found in authentic snake stew, come together on a pizza crust, challenging the taste buds of pizza enthusiasts in Hong Kong.

Snake stew, a beloved traditional soup, finds its roots in Hong Kong and southern China, particularly favored during chilly weather. The essence of snake stew lies in its blend of snake meat and a selection of Chinese herbs. In some renditions, you might even find additional meats like chicken or pork. Local belief in Hong Kong holds that snake soup is not only a comfort food for cold days but also has beneficial effects on the skin and internal warmth. It's worth noting that snake meat is enjoyed in various parts of Southeast Asia, where snakes are often raised on farms for culinary purposes.

Pizza Hut's culinary adventure doesn't stop at the unique ingredients; they've joined forces with Ser Wong Fun, a venerable snake restaurant located in Central Hong Kong, with a history dating back to 1895. The result of this collaboration is a 9-inch pizza that departs from the traditional tomato base, instead featuring a delectable abalone sauce. This innovative creation is available for pizza lovers to savor until November 22.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

