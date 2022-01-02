Homeless man gets hugged by a dog, leaves netizens in tears - WATCH viral video

Dogs have always been considered as a man's best friend and. they have time and again proved it as well. Over the years, there have been many films made on the concept of a dog loving its owner and always coming back to them like 'Hachiko', 'A Dog's Purpose', etc.

Honestly, you don't even have to own or adopt a dog to be his friend. It takes very little empathy and compassion for the animal to love you and social media is filled with such videos where you can see dogs helping people 0n the streets or those who are in trouble. Another heartwarming video has gone viral recently that's making people say, 'we don't deserve dogs'.

In the video, a golden labrador is seen approaching a homeless man on a street and a few seconds later is seen hugging the man that he clearly much needed. Before hugging the man, the dog stared at him for a while but went for it. They both cuddled each other for a long time, guess they both needed the love.

Take a look at the video:

This dog approaches a homeless man and seems to know what he needs.. pic.twitter.com/uGWL351fCR December 30, 2021

The video has won hearts across the internet and people are loving it. Many are commenting and appreciating the dog's gesture and love for the homeless man.

The video has been shared on the microblogging platform, Twitter by a user named 'Buitengebieden' and has received over 7.47 lakh views and nearly 48,000 likes. The caption of the video said, "This dog approaches a homeless man and seems to know what he needs."