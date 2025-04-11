He is one of the biggest action stars in the world and has inspired millions with his unique mix of martial arts and comedy.

Jackie Chan, one of the biggest action stars in the world, has inspired millions with his unique mix of martial arts and comedy. From his iconic stunts in Police Story to his hilarious role in Rush Hour, Chan has constantly reinvented himself with each movie.

Known for films like The Karate Kid, Armour of God, and Rumble in the Bronx, Jackie Chan has also led popular franchises such as Police Story and Rush Hour. But behind the action scenes, Chan is also known for his love of food, especially Indian cuisine. “I love Indian food! In Hong Kong and the US, I eat it at least twice a week,” he once said. His favourites? Poppadom, kadai chicken, and biryani.

He once shared that he went bowling with Bruce Lee just days before the martial arts legend passed away in 1973. Chan worked as a stunt coordinator for Lee, and later carved out his own place in the film world.

Over the years, Chan has performed many dangerous stunts himself, resulting in several injuries. He has broken his ankle once, his nose three times, and also hurt his cheekbones, fingers, and even his skull. Still, he holds the Guinness World Record for the most stunts by a living actor, and another for having the most credits in a single film—Chinese Zodiac (2012)—where he took on 15 roles, from acting to directing and composing music.

Surprisingly, despite all the action on screen, Chan dislikes violence in real life. He has only been in one real fight, and that too because his friends forced him. He also once admitted that he is afraid of needles.

Chan’s favourite films include The Matrix, Singin’ in the Rain, and Gone with the Wind. He has called Bruce Lee and Sylvester Stallone his inspirations, especially after watching Rocky during his younger days.