Holika Dahan 2025: Holika Dahan, also known as Chhoti Holi, marks the beginning of the vibrant Holi festival. It is observed on the full moon day of the Falgun month in the traditional Hindu calendar, typically falling in February or March. The festival is celebrated with great enthusiasm across India, symbolising the victory of good over evil. In 2025, Holika Dahan will be observed on March 13, a Thursday.

Holika Dahan 2025: Date and Time

Holika Dahan Date: March 13, 2025 (Thursday)

Purnima Tithi Begins: 10:35 AM, March 13, 2025

Purnima Tithi Ends: 12:23 PM, March 14, 2025

Holika Dahan 2025: Shubh Muhurat

Due to the presence of Bhadra, the auspicious timing for Holika Dahan in 2025 is from 11:26 PM on March 13 to 12:29 AM on March 14. It is advised to perform the ritual after the Bhadra period and before midnight for the best results.

Holika Dahan 2025: Significance

Holika Dahan is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology. The story revolves around King Hiranyakashyap, who declared himself a god and demanded worship from all. However, his son Prahlad remained devoted to Lord Vishnu, enraging the king. Hiranyakashyap’s sister, Holika, who was immune to fire, was instructed to sit in flames with Prahlad on her lap. However, Lord Vishnu’s divine intervention ensured that Prahlad remained unharmed while Holika perished in the fire. This event symbolises the ultimate victory of righteousness over evil and is commemorated through the ritual of Holika Dahan.

Holika Dahan 2025: Puja Vidhi and Rituals

Before Holika Dahan, devotees perform a puja near the pyre. The rituals include:

Sitting facing east or north near Holika and wrapping a raw thread around it three or seven times.

Offering pure water, a pot of water, garlands, roli, and flowers.

Placing sacred items such as rice, fragrance, jaggery, whole turmeric, green gram, sweets, gulal, and coconut.

Adding portions of the new harvest, such as ripe gram and wheat ears, to the fire.

After the puja, Holika is set ablaze, symbolising the burning away of negativity and evil. Devotees believe that consuming grains roasted in the Holika fire ensures good health. The ashes from the pyre are taken home the next morning as a means of removing negative energies and inviting prosperity.

