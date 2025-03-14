The ways of celebrating Holi vary across different regions, reflecting the glimpse of culture and traditions. One such historic Holi is celebrated in the Rewa royal family. This Holi, associated with the Baghel dynasty, has its own unique identity. Lord Jagganath is worshiped and gun salutes given.

The Holi festival celebrated in the Rewa Baghel royal family used to last for 5 to 7 days, much like the Fag Mahotsav in Braj. According to experts, the Maharajas and Maharani of the princely state had a deep devotion to Lord Krishna. Around 300 years ago, Maharaja Bhav Singh Joo Dev was the ruler of Rewa. After visiting Jagannath Puri in Odisha, he had grand temples of Lord Jagannath Swami built at three different locations in Rewa. The first temple was constructed in the fort premises, the second in the Bichhiya area of the city, and the third in Mukundpur.

How Holi was celebrated in Rewa Royal family centuries ago

After the establishment of the Lord Jagannath Swami temples, a new tradition began. On the day of Holi, special prayers and rituals were performed at the Jagannath temple located in the fort complex. After that, the soldiers of the princely state would give a gun salute to Lord Jagannath. Then, Lord Jagannath would be offered *Atika Prasad*, which is a dish made of curry (kadhi) and rice. This prasad would then be distributed to Maharaja Bhav Singh Joo Dev and other members of the royal family. This tradition continues even today on the day of Fag, and *Atika Prasad* is distributed among the devotees.

Over time, the importance of Holi in the Rewa royal family grew. Several kings of the Rewa Baghel dynasty ruled for long periods. After Maharaja Bhav Singh Joo Dev, Maharaja Anirudh, followed by Maharaja Jai Singh Joo Dev, and then Maharaja Vishwanath Singh Joo Dev ascended the throne. Maharaja Vishwanath Singh Joo Dev was a master of playing the mridangam. He himself had constructed the mridangam. During his reign, Holi began to be celebrated with even greater enthusiasm. In the fort complex, a grand celebration of Holi would take place with the subjects and people who had come from far and wide. The festival was celebrated with colors made from palash flowers and gulal. Fag groups from the surrounding villages would also arrive at the Rewa court. Maharaja Vishwanath Singh Joo Dev himself would play the mridangam and blend ragas with the fag groups in the Bagheli style.

Age old Holi tradition followed today

According to historian Alka Tiwari, the celebration of Holi in the Rewa royal family was similar to how it is celebrated in Braj, with great enthusiasm and joy. Days before the festival, Rewa would be immersed in the colors of Holi. A special event would be held on the day of the Fag Mahotsav. As per tradition, after the worship of Lord Jagannath Swami, a gun salute would be given. Then, *Atika Prasad* (a special offering) would be presented to the Lord, and the same prasad would be distributed among the Maharaja, Maharani, and other devotees.

Even today, the tradition of distributing *Atika Prasad* during Holi continues, and people from far and wide come to witness the historic Holi celebration of the Rewa royal family.