The Golconda Blue, a rare piece of India's royal heritage, is set to make its auction debut at Christie's 'Magnificent Jewels' sale in Geneva on May 14. It is mounted in a striking modern ring by celebrated Parisian designer JAR. The Maharajas of Indore and Baroda once owned the historic diamond. The 23.24-carat vivid blue diamond is expected to fetch an estimated value between USD 35 and USD 50 million (Rs 300-Rs 430 crore), PTI reported. The live auction will take place at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues in Geneva. Hailed as one of the most important and rarest blue diamonds ever discovered, what makes the auction more significant for Indian audiences is its direct lineage to Indian royalty -- and its origins in the legendary Golconda mines of present-day Telangana, renowned for producing the world's most iconic diamonds.

"With its Royal heritage, extraordinary color, and exceptional size, 'The Golconda Blue' is truly one of the rarest blue diamonds in the world," Rahul Kadakia, Christie's International head of Jewelry, said in a statement. 'The Golconda Blue' once belonged to Maharaja Yeshwant Rao Holkar II of Indore, a modernist monarch celebrated for his refined taste and cosmopolitan lifestyle during the 1920s and '30s. In 1923, the Maharaja's father commissioned a bracelet featuring this extraordinary blue diamond from the French house Chaumet, after he had earlier acquired the famed "Indore Pears" -- the two significant Golconda diamonds -- from the same jeweller, they informed.

A decade later, the Maharaja appointed Mauboussin as his official jeweler, who redesigned the royal collection and incorporated 'The Golconda Blue' into a striking necklace alongside the famed Indore Pear diamonds. The piece was immortalised in a portrait of the Maharani of Indore by French painter Bernard Boutet de Monvel, capturing a moment of Indo-European elegance at its peak. In 1947, the diamond was acquired by famed New York jeweler Harry Winston, who set it in a brooch with a matching white diamond of equal size. That brooch later found its way to the Maharaja of Baroda, continuing its journey through India's royal lineage before passing into private hands.

(With inputs from PTI)