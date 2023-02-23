Search icon
'Unnatural' : This unusual encounter between tiger and leopard will send shivers down your spine, viral video

This unsual wildlife clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda and it has garnered more than 79,000 views.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Feb 23, 2023, 11:23 AM IST

New Delhi: Wild cat videos are one of the most widely shared types of social media content. Their unusual antics can stun anyone. One such video, which shows the tiger charging at the leopard has gone viral on the internet. However, none of them engage in a fight in the end. This unsual wildlife clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda and it has garnered more than 79,000 views. 

In the now viral video, a tiger can be seen carefully inspecting the leopard. The latter is atop a tree. The tiger then charges at the leopard as the video progresses. They do not, however, attack each other. They exchange a few glances before the tiger walks away. However, the video was absolutely amazing, we say!

“This face-off between the tiger & leopard is bit unnatural. What do you think as to why both backed up without attacking each other? Peaceful coexistence?” Nanda captioned the clip.

The video has raked up over 79,000 views and still counting. It also elicited a topic of debate among animal lovers on the micro-blogging site. 

"The leopard clearly gave the surrender gesture. Probably the tiger took it n backed off…!" a user wrote.

Another user commented, "The tiger could have easily taken down (killed) the leopard. But I think that behaviour of lying down by leopard was to show that it surrenders to the tiger? Can’t say that the Tiger let go the leopard since we don’t have the full video.."

