Hire Inspector on rent for Rs 2,500, entire Police Station for Rs 33,100- Know which Indian state has this bizzare law

Representational Image

A controversy in Kerala has erupted over a law these days. According to an old rule, anyone can hire police officers on duty. Yes, you heard that right- all you have to do is pay a charge for this.

According to a report published in Dainik Bhaskar you can hire a constable for the entire day for Rs 700. You must pay Rs 2,560 for an inspector. Not only that, but you can also rent the entire police station if you wish. You will need to spend Rs 33,100 on this.

According to the amended tariff, police officers must pay based on their rank for personal use, film shooting, and other functions. A CI level officer must pay Rs 3795 during the day and Rs 4750 at night. SI's day and night rates are 2560 and 4360, respectively. You will have to pay Rs.6950 for a police dog. If necessary, police officers are also given wireless equipment. The cost of this is Rs 2315.

The issue recently came to light when K.K. Ansar of Coonoor hired four constables under the pretext of VIP security for his daughter's wedding. The odd thing is that no VIPs attended the wedding.

Now many officers of Kerala Police are opposing this rule. The Kerala Police Association has publicly expressed its protest over the incident through social media.

Sunny Joseph, president of the Kerala Police Officers Association, said “We have petitioned the DGP and the Home Department to discontinue this policy.

However, Section 62(2) of the Kerala Police Act states that a private person has no right to use the police, whether free of cost or paid for. State Industrial Security Force can be appointed when there is a need for security for private individuals or institutions. Several associations of police officers have complained about the incident to the chief minister and the Kerala Police chief.