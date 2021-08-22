Hippopotamus turns out to be a risky driver for these turtles - WATCH viral video

We often see videos and pictures of pelicans and other birds sitting on a seal or a hippopotamus taking a ride or just relaxing on their tummies completely assured that they will have to face no danger.

Recently, another video as such went viral on social media where it's not a bird but a dole of turtles that are seen sitting on a hippopotamus simply taking a ride. The turtles are sitting right on top of the hippo. The 28-second video was shared by the Indian Forest Service officer Sudha Ramen on the microblogging platform, Twitter and it has since garnered over 6 thousand views.

Initially, the turtles can. be seen sitting on top of the hippo who suddenly decides to move and the turtles are seen falling one after the other. The end of the video only shows a few remaining on the back of the hippopotamus. The video is captioned, "Sometimes free rides can get risky."

Watch the video here:

Sometimes free rides can get risky #shared pic.twitter.com/povlvQ3TB3 — Sudha Ramen IFS (@SudhaRamenIFS) August 21, 2021

Netizens are having a blast looking at this video and have been sharing the post non-stop with cute comments and captions. Many have called it a part of nature's beauty and others have said that both, the vehicle and the driver are risky.