Social media users have reacted to the video with mixed opinions. Some believe that those residing in Maharashtra should speak Marathi, while others argue that individuals should be allowed to speak the language they are most comfortable with.

The debate over the use of Marathi and Hindi in Maharashtra is heating up. A recent incident at a D-Mart store in Pune's Wagholi area has sparked a lot of online discussion. A video showing an argument between two customers at the store has gone viral.

The video shows a man and his wife waiting in line at a D-Mart checkout. Another man approaches them and asks the husband to speak Marathi. The husband refuses, saying he will only speak Hindi. When the other man insists, the husband becomes more defiant, stating he won't speak Marathi and even suggests the other man post the interaction on social media. A physical altercation ensues, but is quickly broken up by bystanders. The husband then accuses the other man of making the video without his permission.

One user wrote, "When we migrate for education or a job we need to learn English, German or their specific language abroad. What is wrong with speaking Marathi in Maharashtra as an outsider."

Another said, "Why is it necessary to speak Marathi if you live in Maharashtra?"

"I support that uncle bhai unko jb nhi ati to zabardasti kya hai bhut sare north Indians rehte Maharashtra zruri ni h sb marathi sikh lenge , its not at all necessary Hindi national lang h which is there to work as a medium to conversate," wrote a third user.

This incident comes on the heels of another controversy involving language. Just a few months ago, the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) assaulted an Airtel manager in Pune's Wakadewadi for imposing a Hindi-speaking policy at the office.

According to reports, Airtel employees were mandated to speak Hindi at the office. They were allegedly told that speaking Marathi would result in termination. Additionally, Maharashtrian employees were denied holidays for their festivals and reportedly went unpaid for three months. The employees turned to the MNS for help. In response, MNS workers stormed the Airtel office in Wakadewadi and physically assaulted the manager.