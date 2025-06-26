Do you know there is a village in Gujarat's Vadodara where his famous song was banned way back in 2006. Many villagers here believed the song attracted ghosts as it is interpreted as an 'invitation' for the dead to come alive.

The OG Himesh Reshammiya is rocking the music scene right now. He recently announced his first-ever India tour, CAPMANIA, which kick-started in Mumbai on May 31. Himesh Reshammiya aka Badass Ravikumar, is well known for his superhits songs, including 'Aashiq Banaya Aapne', 'Tere Naam', and 'Sanam Teri Kasam.' His songs are so magical or rather we can say 'sinister' that it can make ghosts alive! Yes, do you know there is a village in Gujarat's Vadodara where his famous song 'Jhalak Dhikla Jaa' was banned way back in 2006. Let's go back in time and know the full story.

Himesh Reshammiya earned much praise for his song 'Jhalak Dhikla Jaa' from the film Aksar. Himesh Reshmamiya is the singer, lyricist and even the music composer of this song, which came out in 2006 and stars Emraan Hashmi and Udita Goswami. However, this song Jhalak Dhikla Jaa is banned in the village of Bhalej, Vadodara, Gujarat, as per Times of India. Many villagers here believed that the phrase 'Ek baar aaja aaja' of the song attracts ghosts as it is interpreted as an 'invitation' for the dead to come alive.

An Instagram handle @aestheticgaane, also posted a video, with a caption, "Hoga tumhara Ouija Board, hamara to Himesh Reshamiya hai." They revealed that one of the villagers, Firoz Thakor, a 25 year old man, became possessed in the village due to repeatedly singing this song for 10 days. And similar cases were also reported one after another. Moreover, this song was believed to bring back the deads to the villages causing fear in the village.Due to this the village heads decided to permanently ban the song. Nobody is allowed to sing the song nor play it aloud. They have also burnt all the CDs and music cassettes.

Reacting to it, Himesh Reshammiya earlier in 2006 said, "What can I say about such beliefs. It's weird and I don't know how to react to all this." While all these appeared to be just superstitions among the villagers, the song is a massive hit till date.