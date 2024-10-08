Twitter
Viral

'Himat hai apki...': Woman dances to Billo Rani inside metro, gets trolled after video goes viral

An influencer danced to Sana Khan, John Abraham and Bipasha Basu's popular song Billo Rani inside the metro, gets trolled after video goes viral.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Oct 08, 2024, 10:17 AM IST

'Himat hai apki...': Woman dances to Billo Rani inside metro, gets trolled after video goes viral
Metro trains are widely recognized as a convenient transportation option, providing a fast and efficient means to navigate busy urban areas. However, recent weeks have seen metro making headlines for negative reasons. Incidents of random fights, public displays of affection, and unusual fashion choices have been reported among passengers. The latest event that has gained attention on social media features a woman dancing in a saree to the popular Bollywood song 'Billo Rani' from the film Dhan Dhana Dhan Goal.

The video, which is now going viral on the internet, was shared on Instagram by user a Swati Sharma that features a woman dancing energetically in the aisle of a metro coach, completely absorbed in the music.

Soon after she began dancing, people around her and other fellow passengers started to react, while some appear entertained, others seem annoyed by the surprise performance.

This video has garnered a significant attention online, gaining over 1.4 million views and sparking discussions across various social media platforms.

Social media reaction

Many users expressed their views in the comments section, with one saying, "This is just plain disrespectful. Some people have no consideration for others." Another added, "If she wants to dance, she should do it at home, not in a crowded metro!"

Taking a jibe at her, a user also said, "Himat hai aapki. Hume to dekhkr hi saram se pani pani ho jaay and added three clapping emojis."

On the other hand, some users defended the woman, saying, "Let her have fun! Life is too short to care about what others think." Another comment noted, "While I appreciate the enthusiasm, it does get a bit awkward for those trying to commute."

Some users took their criticism further, labeling her behavior as a nuisance. One comment stated, "This is why we can’t have nice things. Just a distraction for the rest of us."

However, this is not the first time when someone has danced inside the metro. Just a few weeks ago, another video featuring a woman dancing to Tamannaah Bhatia’s popular song "Aaj Ki Raat" from Stree 2 also sparked an online debate.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
