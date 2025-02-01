Himanshu Sangwan wrote, "I would like to apologize to all Virat Kohli fans, requesting you not to hate me for my previous reactions."

Virat Kohli made his much-anticipated return to the Ranji Trophy, representing Delhi for the first time since 2012 in their final Group match against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on January 30. Fans expressed disappointment when Kohli did not bat on Day 1, but he finally took to the crease on Day 2. Unfortunately, his innings was brief, lasting only 23 minutes as he scored 6 runs off 15 balls before being dismissed by Railways pacer Himanshu Sangwan, who sent Kohli's off-stump flying. This dismissal left many of Kohli's fans dissatisfied.

Taking to different social media handles numerous Virat Kohli fans began attacking and abusing Himanshu Sangwan for dismissing their favorite batter. However, they ended up targeting the wrong person.

However, after noticing this, the Indian Railways bowler took to his official Instagram handle to apologise Virat Kohli fans. taking to Instagram stories, Himanshu Sangwan wrote, "I would like to apologize to all Virat Kohli fans, requesting you not to hate me for my previous reactions."

He further added, "Those reactions were purely based on the game's situation on the cricket ground and not related to any personal issues between Virat Kohli and me. Virat Kohli is like a guru to me, like an elder brother. I learned to play cricket inspired by him, and I always respect him."

Meanwhile, Himanshu Sangwan made his Instagram account private on the morning of Day 2 of the Delhi vs Railways match, suggesting that he anticipated the possibility of facing Virat Kohli and potentially taking his prized wicket. The Railways pacer was aware of the potential online backlash he’d face after dismissing Kohli, prompting him to adjust his privacy settings in advance, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

In the match, Railways batted first, scoring 241 runs in their first innings. Although Virat Kohli was dismissed early for just 6 runs, Delhi's captain Ayush Badoni showcased an impressive performance with a near-century, scoring 99 runs. Sumit Mathur also contributed significantly with a solid 73 runs, leading Delhi to a total of 315/7 at the conclusion of 91 overs.