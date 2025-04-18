Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena comes under fire for throwing a Holi party in March last month which was worth Rs 1.2 lakhs. The party was organised for IAS officers and their families.

Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena comes under fire for throwing a Holi party in March last month which was worth Rs 1.2 lakhs. The party was organised for IAS officers and their families. The bureaucrat who has been given six months extension beyond his March 31 retirement, has faced backlash on social media for such lavish expenditure on state exchequer’s account. The criticism comes at a time when the northern state is facing crores of debt and delayed salaries of govt employees.

A lavish bureaucratic Holi party

Prabodh Saxena’s Holi party at Himachal Tourism's flagship hotel Holiday Home in Shimla became the basis for criticising the Congress government in the state which faces financial crisis. The per plate price of the lunch for IAS officers and their families was Rs 1,000, while the same for drivers, which were 22, was Rs 585, and the taxi fare was Rs 11,800, after which the bill turned out to be Rs 75,000 but after GST the bill totaled to Rs 1,22,020. Around 75 guests were present, including officers, their wives and children.

The bill was sent by the management of the hotel to the chief secretary's office, from where it was forwarded to the General Administration Department of the Himachal Pradesh government. Many users have shared the picture of the bill on social media attracting backlash from users, government officers, the opposition BJP all of whom have criticised the government of wasting money and the IAS officer for busy feasting.

Social media criticism

The users have mostly targeted the IAS officer over the financial condition of Himachal Pradesh which is facing crores of debts, pensions stopped and employees awaiting delayed payments. One user said, “Himachal Pradesh has over one lakh crore in debt, and pensions are stopped. But the Chief Secretary spent Rs 1.22 lakh on a Holi party for 75 IAS officers and their families, then sent the hotel bill to the state treasury. While people are suffering, the ‘king’ is busy feasting.”

One BJP supporter said, “Welcome to Congress's Himachal Pradesh where 2 lakh employees starve without salaries while the Chief Secretary throws a Rs 1.22 lakh Holi bash. This is not governance, it’s daylight robbery in the name of politics.” “Himachal Pradesh is burdened with a debt of over ₹1 lakh crore, and pensions have been suspended. Yet, the Chief Secretary of Himachal Pradesh throws a grand Holi party for his 75 commanders (IAS officers) and their families — racking up a food bill of Rs 1,22,000,” wrote another.