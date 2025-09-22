Himachal Minister Vikramaditya Singh ties knot with Panjab University professor Amreen Sekhon in Chandigarh: Check first pictures of newlyweds

Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh, son of six-time Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Raja Virbhadra Singh, married for the second time in Chandigarh on September 22. Watch his viral wedding pictures here.

Himachal Pradesh Public Works and Urban Development Minister Vikramaditya Singh has tied the knot with Amreen Sekhon, a distinguished academic and Assistant Professor at Panjab University, in a private ceremony held in Chandigarh. This marks Singh's second marriage, following his previous union with Princess Sudarshana Chundawat of Amet, Rajasthan, which ended in divorce in November 2024.

Who is Amreen Sekhon?

Amreen Sekhon is a highly accomplished academic with double master's degrees in English and Psychology, along with a PhD in Psychology. She has also pursued studies at Harvard University, showcasing her intellectual prowess. As the daughter of Sardar Jotinder Singh Sekhon and Opinder Kaur, Amreen brings a blend of academic excellence and cultural heritage to her new role as Vikramaditya Singh's partner.

Vikramaditya Singh's background

Born on October 17, 1989, Vikramaditya Singh is the son of six-time Chief Minister late Virbhadra Singh and carries forward his family's rich political legacy. As a key leader of the Indian National Congress, he represents the Shimla Rural constituency in the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly and holds significant portfolios in the state cabinet.

Vikramaditya Singh's political journey

Vikramaditya Singh's foray into politics is a continuation of his family's legacy. His mother, Pratibha Singh, is a former Member of Parliament from Mandi and the current Himachal Congress president. Vikramaditya has been actively involved in politics, contesting the 2024 Lok Sabha elections from the Mandi constituency, although he was defeated by actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut.

Vikramaditya Singh's education and other interests

Vikramaditya Singh is an alumnus of Bishop Cotton School, Shimla, and earned his Bachelor's degree in History from Hansraj College, Delhi University. He later completed his post-graduate studies in History. Apart from politics, Singh is a sports enthusiast and a national-level trap shooter, having won a bronze medal in 2007.

Why Vikramaditya Singh's first marriage ended?

Vikramaditya Singh was first married to Sudarshana Singh Chundawat of Amet royal family of Rajsamand in Mewar, Rajasthan on March 8, 2019.

However, in 2022, owing to differences, Chundawat had filed a domestic violence and harassment case in the Udaipur court against Vikramaditya’s family and had also alleged that Vikramaditya was having an affair. The couple finally parted ways through a mutual divorce last year.

Vikramaditya Singh-Amreen Sekhon wedding

The wedding ceremony, held at Amreen Sekhon's residence in Chandigarh, was attended by close family and friends. Given Vikramaditya's political profile, the guest list is expected to feature top leaders from the Congress and influential figures from other walks of life. This new chapter in Vikramaditya's life may also play a role in reshaping his public image, particularly after the controversies linked to his first marriage