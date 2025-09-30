Himachal govt school principal's cheque spelling blunder goes viral: 'Saven Thursday six harendra sixty'

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 released: Get direct LINK to download here
The cheque was reportedly issued to a mid-day worker. However, it was rejected by the bank. Here's why.
An English spelling blunder by a government school principal in Himachal Pradesh has gone viral on social media. The principal has signed a cheque with glaring spelling errors, with people on social media turning it into a laughing stock. The cheque, dated September 25, is worth Rs 7,616 and was reportedly issued to a mid-day worker. However, it was rejected by the bank due to the multiple mistakes.
The cheque was signed in the name of Atter Singh. The person who wrote the cheque failed to write the correct spelling of numbers and spelt 'seven' as 'saven'. Instead of 'thousand', he wrote 'Thursday'. While he spelt 'six' correctly, he wrote 'hundred' as 'harendra'. At the end, instead of writing 'sixteen', he wrote 'sixty'.
While it is not clear whether the senior secondary school principal wrote the cheque, people have raised questions over his failure to check the spelling before signing it. Some netizens expressed concern about the lessons students might be learning if their principal struggles with basic writing. One user wrote on X, "This is the condition of teachers, which is why no one wants to send their children to government schools. People like us, who have studied in government schools, feel very sad. Well, systems are changing everywhere, so why should schools be left out?"
This cheque was signed by a School Principal in Himachal Pradesh!— Happy (@Ekbyte) September 30, 2025
Saven Thursday Six Harendra Sixty pic.twitter.com/vBjSFMkyFx
