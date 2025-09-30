Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 released: Get direct LINK to download here

Nepal script history, beat West Indies by 90 runs to win historic T20I series

Have a cat? THIS city mandates license for pet felines, noncompliance to attract fine of Rs...

What happened when Sonam Wangchuk visited Pakistan? He praises PM Narendra Modi, climate activist says...

Himachal govt school principal's cheque spelling blunder goes viral: 'Saven Thursday six harendra sixty'

Maha Navami 2025: Know date, kanya pujan timings, shubh muhurat, rituals, significance, more

Major mishap averted in Bigg Boss 19, snake enters bedroom area, THIS contestant becomes saviour by catching creature with hand, he is..

India’s Asia Cup trophy snub triggers outrage, former Pakistan star labels team a 'joke of world cricket'

Delhi commuters alert! Traffic Police announce restrictions, diversions in these areas ahead of PM Modi’s visit to CR Park for Durga Puja

Virat Kohli's RCB up for sale? Ex-IPL chairman Lalit Modi fuels rumours, predicts sky-high valuation

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 released: Get direct LINK to download here

UPPSC PCS Prelims Admit Card 2025 released: Get direct LINK to download here

Nepal script history, beat West Indies by 90 runs to win historic T20I series

Nepal script history, beat West Indies by 90 runs to win historic T20I series

Have a cat? THIS city mandates license for pet felines, noncompliance to attract fine of Rs...

Have a cat? THIS city mandates license for pet felines, check details

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country

From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry

Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c

Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament

HomeViral

VIRAL

Himachal govt school principal's cheque spelling blunder goes viral: 'Saven Thursday six harendra sixty'

The cheque was reportedly issued to a mid-day worker. However, it was rejected by the bank. Here's why.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 30, 2025, 06:12 PM IST

Himachal govt school principal's cheque spelling blunder goes viral: 'Saven Thursday six harendra sixty'
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

An English spelling blunder by a government school principal in Himachal Pradesh has gone viral on social media. The principal has signed a cheque with glaring spelling errors, with people on social media turning it into a laughing stock. The cheque, dated September 25, is worth Rs 7,616 and was reportedly issued to a mid-day worker. However, it was rejected by the bank due to the multiple mistakes.

What's written on the cheque?

The cheque was signed in the name of Atter Singh. The person who wrote the cheque failed to write the correct spelling of numbers and spelt 'seven' as 'saven'. Instead of 'thousand', he wrote 'Thursday'. While he spelt 'six' correctly, he wrote 'hundred' as 'harendra'. At the end, instead of writing 'sixteen', he wrote 'sixty'.

Who wrote the cheque?

While it is not clear whether the senior secondary school principal wrote the cheque, people have raised questions over his failure to check the spelling before signing it. Some netizens expressed concern about the lessons students might be learning if their principal struggles with basic writing. One user wrote on X, "This is the condition of teachers, which is why no one wants to send their children to government schools. People like us, who have studied in government schools, feel very sad. Well, systems are changing everywhere, so why should schools be left out?"

READ | Maha Navami Puja Bank Holiday: Are banks closed on October 1? Know here

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Do Michigan Church shooting and Charlie Kirk’s killing expose deep political divide in US?
Do Michigan Church shooting and Charlie Kirk’s killing expose deep divide?
‘Major international terrorist attacks traced back to one country': S Jaishankar slams Pakistan at UNGA
‘Major international terrorist attacks traced...': Jaishankar slams Pakistan
Sunita Ahuja drops truth bomb on not living with Govinda, breaks silence on his affair rumours: 'Jo achi aurat ko dukh dega…'
Sunita Ahuja drops truth bomb on not living with Govinda
Russia's BIG statement on India's foreign policy amid tariff row with US: 'New Delhi has self-respect'
Russia's BIG statement on India's foreign policy amid tariff row with US
Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal 2025: From time travel to Byomkesh Bakshi theme, 7 pandals every devotee should visit
Kolkata Durga Puja Pandal 2025: 7 pandals every devotee should visit
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to represent their country
From Quinton de Kock to Shahid Afridi: Cricketers who came out of retirement to
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples created unforgettable on-screen chemistry
Lee Junho-Lim Yoona to Kim Ji Yeon-Yook Sungjae: 5 times these K-drama couples c
Will India lose to Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 Final? Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
Check head-to-head record of IND vs PAK in multi-nation tournament
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
This Indian state has the world’s longest railway platform, it is...
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
From Sunil Gavaskar to Suryakumar Yadav: Asia Cup winning Indian skippers
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE