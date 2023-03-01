‘Pakistan’s Masterchef is a masterpiece’: Hilarious video of Pakistani woman bringing biryani from restaurant to judges

Hilarious video of Pakistani woman bringing biryani from restaurant to judges

Reality shows are quite popular where the contestants get to show their skills and it goes without saying that any kind of shortcuts isn’t permitted. Sometimes strange things happen on reality shows, recently a woman brought a dish from a restaurant and presented it to judges of a Pakistani reality show for home cooks. A small audition clip of the show has gone viral of that woman which left the internet amused.

The woman arrived on the Pakistani show “The Kitchen Master” and presented Biryani which she bought from the famous local eatery beside her residence.

It is an unwritten rule that participants in culinary show auditions must bring their own cuisine to be judged.

The woman enters with a box of biryani when the judges asked her if she needs plates to present her food. She denies it and stated, "She was just asked to bring food," when the judges questioned her about why she brought store-bought food for the audition rather than home-cooked meals.

The judges initially found the scenario amusing but quickly realised the gravity of the issue and asked the contestant to leave because it was useless to judge someone who had not even demonstrated their talent.

The candidate then insisted that the judges must taste the biryani despite her claims that she had put in a lot of "hard work" to bring it to them. But, the judges gradually became incensed by her stubbornness and absurd reasoning, and one of them even left.

The videos have attracted a lot of attention and she’s been consistently mocked by users on social media platforms.

