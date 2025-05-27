Two tourists hiking in the Czech Republic found a hidden treasure box containing gold coins and artefacts worth Rs 3 crore.

Imagine walking peacefully through a green forest, enjoying nature, when something shiny catches your eye. That’s exactly what happened to two tourists hiking in the Karkonosze Mountain range in the Czech Republic. They were taking a shortcut when they noticed an aluminium box stuck between some rocks. What they found inside the box was nothing short of a real-life treasure.

According to a CNN report, the mysterious box contained a total of 598 gold coins, 10 gold bracelets, 17 unopened cigar boxes, a powder compact, and a comb. The gold itself weighed around 3.7 kilograms, or 8 pounds, and is estimated to be worth around 8 million Czech Koruna, which is roughly Rs 3 crore in Indian currency. The cigar boxes haven’t been opened yet, and experts believe they might hold even more surprises.

The tourists, who chose not to share their names publicly, didn’t keep the treasure for themselves. They went straight to the East Bohemia Museum in Hradec Kralove and handed over the box. The museum’s archaeological head, Miroslav Novak, said the couple arrived without warning and surprised the staff with the treasure. A team from the museum immediately visited the site where the box was found to investigate further.

The coins are believed to be very old. One of them is dated 1921, which makes it over 100 years old. Experts believe the treasure was likely hidden just before World War II, possibly around 1945. Interestingly, not a single coin is from the Czech Republic. About half the coins are from the Balkans, while the rest are from France and the former Yugoslavia.

Local people have different theories about the treasure. Some think it once belonged to the wealthy Spork family who lived in the Kuks estate, while others believe it may have been looted and hidden by Czechoslovak soldiers during the war.

The museum is still examining the items to learn more about their history. According to Czech law, the treasure now belongs to the local government, but the tourists who found it will receive a reward based on its value.