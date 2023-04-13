Hiker's scary encounter with grizzly bear will give you goosebumps, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: Do you enjoy going on hikes and travelling in the wilderness? You may have second thoughts after watching this video. The video depicts a man trekking in the bush when he encounters a grizzly bear. The hiker fled for his life and climbed a tree straight up. Was the bear able to track him down? You'll have to watch the video to find out. The video was tweeted on the micro-blogging site by user named @OTerrifying with the caption that reads, “Terrifying encounter between hiker and bear.” It has acuumulated more than ome million views.

Terrifying encounter between hiker and bear pic.twitter.com/WnryATSD86 — OddIy Terrifying (@OTerrifying) April 11, 2023

The video depicts a man travelling in the wilderness when he comes face to face with a grizzly bear. In a panic, the man climbs a nearby tree to get away from the bear. The bear, on the other hand, is desperate to find the guy and begins climbing the tree after him. The man, poised perilously on a branch, films the horrific encounter as the bear approaches dangerously close to grabbing his feet. Fortunately, the bear cannot continue climbing and soon gives up, leaving the man to leave uninjured.

The video quickly went viral on social media after being shared. Many viewers were shocked by what they saw and commented on how terrible it was. Others pointed out that bears are excellent climbers and that such encounters are all too often in the wilds.

Reactions from netizens:

"I guess the cameraman was losing his mind," one person commented. "What am I supposed to do if I ever come across a bear?" said another. "I'm not sure how to climb a tree. That bear just wants to play," a third said. "Wow!" It's incredible that a camera happened to be pointing at that particular area at that exact time!" wrote a fourth.