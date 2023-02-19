Hidden camera captures birth of critically endangered Sumatran tiger cubs at UK zoo, viral video

screengrab

New Delhi: The birth of Sumatran tiger cubs, which was captured on video, has netizens convinced that it is one of the loveliest things on the internet right now. The cubs were born to the Sumatran mom Kasarna on January 7. The video was uploaded to YouTube by Chester Zoo, which is located in Cheshire, England. The video not only shows the cubs' rare birth, but it also provides insight into these magnificent big cats. The video is likely to leave you awestruck as well.

The video shows the tiger giving birth to and nursing her cubs inside her pen. The video's text overlays also explain that there are only 350 Sumatran tigers in the wild, making this tiger subspecies one of the rarest in the world.

The zoo's Carnivore Team Manager, Dave Hall, revealed in a statement that keepers are closely monitoring Kasarna using CCTV cameras. Notably, this is her first time becoming a parent alongside her partner Dash. Kasarna was also described by team managers as a protective mother who pays close attention to her cubs. She keeps them cosy in her den and feeds them every few hours. "It won't be long before they gain enough confidence to venture outside as a family for the first time, which is really exciting," he said.

Reactions from netizens:

"Well done Chester and your glorious felines, may they live long and fruitful lives burning brightly for the future of Sumatran tigers," a YouTube user exclaimed. Another person commented, "Amazing! They are absolutely adorable." A third person remarked jokingly, "I was born on my birthday! They have great taste." Finally, a fourth commenter stated, "That is fantastic news. Congratulations, Chester Zoo."