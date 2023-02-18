'Hey bhagwan..': Viral video of man making 'Icecream Panipuri' divides internet

screengrab

New Delhi: We've recently witnessed some truly bizarre food concoctions. In the last few months, we've seen restaurant and cafe owners create new dishes ranging from maggi shake to rasgulla chaat. However, not all of them were able to capture our hearts. We can now add another dish to the long list of such innovative items. This one is ice-cream panipuri and the internet doesn’t seem to be very happy with this creation. The video was shared on Facebook and it has over 181,000 views as of now.

The video was shared on Facebook by food blogger @mi_nashikkar_. In the now-viral video, you can see a man stuffing a panipuri with icecream. Before we elaborate about the clip, you need to watch the video first. Take a look here:

Did you find it appetizing?

Well, the short clip went crazy viral on social media. Netizens bombarded the comment section with their unique views. While some users were horrified by this new dish, others speculated that it might taste good. "Only you could think of such unusual combinations!!!!!" "I will definitely try this and report back," a user wrote. “Dahi me panipuri (adding panipuri to curd),” another user wrote. A third user commented, "Yahi dekhna reh gya tha bsss" "Baapre kalyug ka ant hai ye" wrote a fourth.



