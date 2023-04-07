'Hey bhagwan ab aur nahi' : Viral video of man making aamras dosa shocks internet

screengrab

Viral video: While the internet was still reeling from the shock of masala dosa ice cream, another disgusting recipe has surfaced on social media. Earlier it was started with the sweet Maggi cooked in rose milk, then the chocolate cherry dosa, and finally the Kurkure milkshake. All these things made social media cringe.

Now a new dish is now doing the same thing. It is none other than the aamras dosa. Yes, that is correct. A video of a man making aamras dosa has gone viral on the internet and it is the craziest thing you will see today. Wish2Taste&Travel shared the video on their Instagram handle dedicated to several food videos. The video begins with a man pouring dosa batter onto a hot tawa. Then he spreads some butter and aamras on it. Later, he adds cheese and coriander to the top and serves it with an extra bowl of aamras.

After the video was shared online, it instantly went viral and at the time of writing this article it had over 5,000 likes. The clip has also elicited numerous disgusting responses from netizens. Some described the odd dish as a nightmare, while others were simply appalled at the massacre of their favorite food.

Check out a few reactions below:

An individual posted, "Not my dosai, it's a conspiracy to kill" Another added, "It’s the nuisance value which is been presented in the name of dosa." A third wrote, "It's not too late to delete this video! A big NO!" "Hey bhagwan ab aur nahi," expressed a fourth.