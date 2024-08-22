Twitter
Heroic mother rat fights off snake to save her baby in viral video, watch

A viral video shows a brave mother rat fiercely battling a snake to rescue her baby, ultimately succeeding.

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated : Aug 22, 2024, 10:41 AM IST

Heroic mother rat fights off snake to save her baby in viral video, watch
A gripping video showing a mother rat’s courageous battle to save her baby from a snake has taken social media by storm. The video, shared on Twitter by user @AMAZlNGNATURE, has racked up an astounding 3.6 million views, leaving viewers in awe of the mother rat's bravery.

The video begins with a tense scene: a snake has tightly coiled around a helpless baby rat. Just as it seems the baby’s fate is sealed, the mother rat leaps into action. With incredible determination, she attacks the snake, biting and scratching fiercely. Despite the snake's threatening size and strength, the mother rat’s relentless assault forces it to loosen its grip. In a triumphant moment, the baby rat wriggles free and scurries away to safety, closely followed by its protective mother.

The astonishing display of maternal instinct has resonated deeply with viewers, drawing widespread praise and admiration across social media.

One user wrote, "Wow! That mother rat is a true hero. Nature never ceases to amaze me."

Another said, "The way she fought for her baby brought tears to my eyes. What a brave mama!"

A third commented, "I've never seen anything like this. Goes to show how powerful a mother's love can be."

Someone else remarked, "I was on the edge of my seat the entire time! So glad the baby made it."

"Incredible! This just made my day. The bond between mother and child is unbreakable," added another.

One more user chimed in, "That snake didn't stand a chance against a mother's determination. Go, mama rat!"

