Heroic Gujarat cop rescues 4-day-old baby during cyclone Biparjoy, heartwarming video goes viral

screengrab

New Delhi: Cyclone Biparjoy made a significant impact on the state of Gujarat when it struck on Thursday. Recognizing the potential dangers posed by the destructive cyclone, authorities acted swiftly to expedite evacuation efforts in high-risk areas. The primary objective was to ensure the safety of the residents who were expected to bear the brunt of the storm's fury. In the midst of the rescue operation, a heartwarming video emerged online, showcasing the compassion and dedication of a female police officer from Gujarat.

The footage captured the officer cradling a four-day-old baby in her arms while the police team worked diligently to relocate the family and other individuals from Bhanwad village in the Dwarka district to a safer location. The viral video gained attention and admiration, highlighting the selflessness and commitment of the police force in the face of a natural disaster.

The video was widely shared after being posted by Gujarat minister Mulubhai Bera, who provided a caption in Gujarati that reads "Bhanwad's administration is vigilant to ensure security through the service…The mother who gave birth four days ago in Barda Dungar was shifted to a safe place along with the child by the police system considering the situation of Cyclone Biparjoy.”

The impact of Cyclone Biparjoy was felt throughout Gujarat, particularly in the Kutch district where it made landfall near Jakhau Port. Classified as a "very severe cyclonic storm," it unleashed heavy rainfall and strong gusts of wind across the region. Anticipating the potential threat to life and property, authorities had already taken proactive measures to evacuate nearly one lakh (100,000) people from low-lying areas that were at risk even before the cyclone arrived. The scale of the evacuation effort showcased the preparedness and commitment of the authorities to safeguard their citizens.

According to the India Meteorological Department, the state was forecasted to continue experiencing heavy rainfall on the following day as well. However, there was a silver lining in the form of a slight weakening of the cyclone. The MET Director of Ahmedabad, Manorama Mohanty, reported on Friday that the "Severe Cyclonic Storm Biparjoy" had downgraded to a "Cyclonic Storm" and was expected to further diminish into a "deep depression" by evening. This news brought a sense of relief amidst the challenging situation.

After a period of ten days, during which the cyclone had been churning in the Arabian Sea, it eventually weakened into a deep depression over the Saurashtra-Kutch region. This shift in intensity signaled a decrease in the cyclone's destructive potential, alleviating concerns to some extent.

Regarding the impact of the cyclone, the Director General (DG) of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Atul Karwal, provided an update on Friday. Thankfully, no casualties had been reported due to the cyclone thus far, although 23 people had sustained injuries. Regrettably, two individuals lost their lives when a tree fell as a result of the cyclone's strong winds. However, no further deaths were recorded following the cyclone's landfall, suggesting that the authorities' timely evacuation efforts had contributed to minimizing the potential loss of life.