Sandeep Reddy Vanga says he and Ranbir Kapoor will collaborate on another 'very dark' idea after Animal

Victory in MP, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh polls due to hard work, team spirit: PM Modi tells BJP MPs

Heroic elephant mother fights off pack of lions to protect calves in viral video, watch

Gautam Adani inches closer to rival Mukesh Ambani, Adani group behind by just Rs…

Meet man who became hero due to lack of money, made film for Rs 7 crore, it earned Rs 400 crore, he is now…

Heroic elephant mother fights off pack of lions to protect calves in viral video, watch

Heroic elephant mother fights off pack of lions to protect calves in viral video, watch

The viral YouTube video captured a gripping encounter in Chobe National Park, Africa, where a courageous mother elephant valiantly defended her twin calves against a group of lions.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 07, 2023, 12:35 PM IST

In a heart-stopping encounter captured in a viral YouTube video, a courageous elephant mother faced off against a group of lions in Chobe National Park, Africa. The dramatic incident unfolded as the unsuspecting female elephant, accompanied by her twin calves, inadvertently attracted the attention of approximately 20 lions.

The video, shared on YouTube by the LatestSightings account, depicts the intense struggle between the protective mother elephant and the persistent lions. Desmond Clack, a guide who documented the extraordinary scene during a morning expedition, recounted the harrowing experience. The mother elephant, initially unaware of the looming danger, attempted to lead her offspring to a pond for a drink, only to discover the stalking lions.

As the lions closed in, the elephant mother valiantly fought to shield her twins from the encircling predators. In a desperate bid to ensure the safety of her offspring, she engaged in a prolonged and intense battle with the lions. The perilous situation reached a critical point when one of the lionesses seized the opportunity to grab one of the calves.

In the chaos that ensued, the mother elephant faced a heart-wrenching dilemma—whether to protect the captured calf or rush to the aid of the other. Remarkably, she chose to confront the lions attacking the first calf, leaving the other twin momentarily unguarded. The lions capitalized on this vulnerability, launching an assault on the second calf.

Tragically, despite the mother elephant's valiant efforts, the first calf succumbed to the lions. The emotionally charged video has garnered widespread attention, amassing over 483,000 views and sparking an outpouring of reactions on social media.

Online users have expressed admiration for the bravery displayed by the mother elephant. One user remarked, "One brave mom can fight anything," while another saluted the elephant with a comment that read, "Salute to you mama elephant." A third user shared their admiration, stating, "This is so, so brave."

