‘Hero in uniform’ : Pic of Mumbai cop sprinkling sand on slippery road to prevent accidents wins hearts

As a result, when a Mumbai traffic cop identified the problem, he acted immediately to resolve it.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: May 05, 2023, 11:18 AM IST

‘Hero in uniform’ : Pic of Mumbai cop sprinkling sand on slippery road to prevent accidents wins hearts
screengrab

New Delhi: Several Indian states have experienced cold winds and rainfall in what is supposed to be the hottest month of the year over the last week. Many people had difficulty getting to school, college, work, and other places due to the change in weather. Several people were stuck in traffic for long periods of time, and many vehicles were damaged by icy roads. As a result, when a Mumbai traffic cop identified the problem, he acted immediately to resolve it.


The tweet, shared on Twitter by Vaibhav Parmar, features a photo of a Mumbai traffic cop. He is seen spreading sand on the street directly beneath a flyover. Because of the constant rain, the roadways are frequently slick, which can lead to a fatal accident.

Vaibhav shared the image with a caption that reads, "Appreciation Post. Today at Bhandup Pumping signal, many bikes were slipping due to rain, one traffic officer called the fire brigade but didn't wait, he himself started covering the road with dust to make sure safety of commuters. Salute to the man," 

The post has received over 60k views and numerous positive comments. People thanked the officer for being concerned about commuter safety. Others merely said that such cops are required to keep the city a safe place to live.

Here's how the internet reacted:

 

 

